https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/russia-north-korea-committed-to-respecting-strategic-partnership-treaty---moscow-1123023692.html

Russia, North Korea Committed to Respecting Strategic Partnership Treaty - Moscow

Russia, North Korea Committed to Respecting Strategic Partnership Treaty - Moscow

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui reaffirmed their commitment to fulfilling the provisions of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

2025-10-27T15:08+0000

2025-10-27T15:08+0000

2025-10-27T15:08+0000

world

sergey lavrov

choe son hui

russia

moscow

pyongyang

russian foreign ministry

cooperation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1b/1123023531_0:184:2987:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_f50993f4f5860ec840b91b8c260457ad.jpg

"On October 27, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Choe Son Hui, who is in Moscow on a working visit... The ministers reaffirmed their firm commitment to implementing the provisions of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement signed by the leaders of the two countries following the Pyongyang Summit," the statement said. The results of the ministerial talks will give great impetus to the development and strengthening of bilateral relations, the ministry said. The ministers also discussed the current issues in development of bilateral relations, including in practical areas, the ministry concluded. During Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang on June 18-19, 2024, the two countries signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in health care, medical education and science, an agreement on the construction of a border road bridge over the Tumen River, and a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/putin-hosts-north-korean-fm-choi-son-hui-in-kremlin-1123022587.html

russia

moscow

pyongyang

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, north korea, strategic partnership treaty, comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, russian foreign ministry