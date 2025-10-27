https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/russia-north-korea-committed-to-respecting-strategic-partnership-treaty---moscow-1123023692.html
Russia, North Korea Committed to Respecting Strategic Partnership Treaty - Moscow
2025-10-27
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui reaffirmed their commitment to fulfilling the provisions of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui reaffirmed their commitment to fulfilling the provisions of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"On October 27, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Choe Son Hui, who is in Moscow on a working visit... The ministers reaffirmed their firm commitment to implementing the provisions of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement signed by the leaders of the two countries following the Pyongyang Summit," the statement said.
The results of the ministerial talks will give great impetus to the development and strengthening of bilateral relations, the ministry said.
"When discussing the current international situation, a common understanding was expressed that the main reason for the growing tension on the Korean peninsula, in Northeast Asia and the world as a whole is the aggressive actions of the United States and its allies. The Russian side expressed full support for the measures taken by North Korean leadership to protect the sovereignty and ensure the security of the country," the statement said.
The ministers also discussed the current issues in development of bilateral relations, including in practical areas, the ministry concluded.
During Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang
on June 18-19, 2024, the two countries signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in health care, medical education and science, an agreement on the construction of a border road bridge over the Tumen River, and a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty.