Fall of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk: Crippling Political & Psychological Blow to Zelensky’s Regime
Russia’s encirclement of Ukraine’s troops in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) destroys the myth of Ukrainian alleged “military victories” in 2025, Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, tells Sputnik. It also upends as fiction the Ukrainian and Western narrative that Russia is stalling and “unable to advance.” Why Is Pokrovsk Crucial? Taking the bridgehead opens the road toward the final phase of liberating the Donbass cities of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, notes the expert. This will be a devastating “political and psychological blow” to Zelensky’s regime. Reports that Ukraine is desperately deploying its GUR (Military Intelligence) special forces into the meat grinder of collapsing frontlines show “there’s no one left to send.” How Might US React? The fall of Kupyansk and Pokrovsk marks more than just a battlefield loss — it’s an image crisis for the US and its allies, underscores Mikhailov. The West fostered this regime, and now “the responsibility for nearly two million Ukrainian deaths and the country’s collapse lies squarely on their shoulders.” For Ukraine, its best move may be to save what’s left of its army and accept peace on Russia’s terms.
The Russian armed forces continue to destroy encircled Ukrainian armed forces groups in Kupyansk in Kharkov Region, and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk ) in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier.
It also upends as fiction the Ukrainian and Western narrative that Russia is stalling and “unable to advance.”
Taking the bridgehead opens the road toward the final phase of liberating the Donbass cities of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, notes the expert. This will be a devastating “political and psychological blow” to Zelensky’s regime.
Reports that Ukraine is desperately deploying its GUR (Military Intelligence) special forces into the meat grinder of collapsing frontlines show “there’s no one left to send.”
The fall of Kupyansk and Pokrovsk marks more than just a battlefield loss — it’s an image crisis for the US and its allies, underscores Mikhailov.
The West fostered this regime, and now “the responsibility for nearly two million Ukrainian deaths and the country’s collapse lies squarely on their shoulders.”
For Ukraine, its best move may be to save what’s left of its army and accept peace on Russia’s terms.