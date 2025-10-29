Kupyansk & Pokrovsk ‘Doomed' as Russia Poises to Push Forward
09:28 GMT 29.10.2025 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 29.10.2025)
Zelensky won’t order his encircled troops to lay down arms in Kupyank and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) — their fate is sealed, believes military expert and retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk. These soldiers are "doomed" either to captivity or death, while Russia’s forces advance deeper toward Dnepropetrovsk, Kramatorsk and Slavyansk.
The fall of Kupyank and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) totally dismantles Zelensky as a credible politician, exposing the lies he peddled to his Western sponsors, Anatoliy Matviychuk, who has experience in combat operations in Afghanistan and Syria, told Sputnik.
Zelensky has been spinning the story that he’s in full control, making gains, liberating territory, and that Russians are surrendering by the millions.
Admitting the encirclement would mean admitting the territory is lost, says the pundit. After hawking one fake narrative after another, Zelensky now faces a massive credibility hit.
“Losing this territory means losing control of the situation. In short, he stops looking like an honest politician to the West,” says the analyst.
Gateway to Kharkov
To the northeast, Kupyansk contains another major road (P07, P79) and rail hub linked to the city of Kharkov. Securing it would sever Ukrainian logistics to the north, east and south
It would also open the gates for further advances into the region
If US President Donald Trump, to whom Zelensky recently showcased maps of the new 'counteroffensive,' realizes he deliberately lied to secure money and Tomahawks, “he could simply order key figures like Rubio and Witkoff to cut political ties with Zelensky and stop aiding Ukraine,” Anatoliy Matviychuk underscored.