https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/kupyansk--pokrovsk-doomed-as-russia-poises-to-push-forward-1123031746.html

Kupyansk & Pokrovsk ‘Doomed' as Russia Poises to Push Forward

Kupyansk & Pokrovsk ‘Doomed' as Russia Poises to Push Forward

Sputnik International

The fall of Kupyank and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) totally dismantles Zelensky as a credible politician, exposing the lies he peddled to his Western sponsors, says analyst Anatoliy Matviychuk.

2025-10-29T09:28+0000

2025-10-29T09:28+0000

2025-10-29T09:51+0000

analysis

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

russia

dnepropetrovsk

kramatorsk

tomahawk

marco rubio

ukraine

encirclement

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122183061_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c6d444f4c1790f2c82d02a827027ebea.jpg

The fall of Kupyank and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) totally dismantles Zelensky as a credible politician, exposing the lies he peddled to his Western sponsors, Anatoliy Matviychuk, who has experience in combat operations in Afghanistan and Syria, told Sputnik.Zelensky has been spinning the story that he’s in full control, making gains, liberating territory, and that Russians are surrendering by the millions. Admitting the encirclement would mean admitting the territory is lost, says the pundit. After hawking one fake narrative after another, Zelensky now faces a massive credibility hit. If US President Donald Trump, to whom Zelensky recently showcased maps of the new 'counteroffensive,' realizes he deliberately lied to secure money and Tomahawks, “he could simply order key figures like Rubio and Witkoff to cut political ties with Zelensky and stop aiding Ukraine,” Anatoliy Matviychuk underscored.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/russian-military-destroys-encircled-ukraine-groups-in-kupyansk-pokrovsk---mod-1123022267.html

russia

dnepropetrovsk

kramatorsk

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

zelensky's lies, ukraine's soldiers in the encirclements of pokrovsk and kupyansk, russia's advances,