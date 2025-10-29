https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/idf-strikes-arms-depot-of-palestinian-radicals-in-northern-gaza-strip-1123033516.html
IDF Strikes Arms Depot of 'Palestinian Radicals' in Northern Gaza Strip
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that it carried out a targeted strike on a weapons depot of "Palestinian radicals" in the northern Gaza Strip.
"A short while ago, the IDF conducted a precise strike in the area of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip targeting a terrorist infrastructure site where weapons and aerial means were stored, intended to be used for the execution of an imminent terror attack against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel," IDF said on Telegram.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that it carried out a targeted strike on a weapons depot of "Palestinian radicals" in the northern Gaza Strip.
"A short while ago, the IDF conducted a precise strike in the area of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip targeting a terrorist infrastructure site where weapons and aerial means were stored, intended to be used for the execution of an imminent terror attack against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel," IDF said on Telegram.