Israel 'Should Hit Back' - Trump on Recent Israeli Strikes on Gaza
Israel 'Should Hit Back' - Trump on Recent Israeli Strikes on Gaza
US President Donald said on Wednesday that Israel should respond to possible attacks by Palestinian movement Hamas, adding that this would not lead to a violation of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and "nothing is going to jeopardize" the Gaza agreement.
The president added that the Middle East peace process is entering its second phase. However, the US president did not explain what he expected from the new stage of the Gaza peace deal.
Israel 'Should Hit Back' - Trump on Recent Israeli Strikes on Gaza

US President Donald said on Wednesday that Israel should respond to possible attacks by Palestinian movement Hamas, adding that this would not lead to a violation of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and "nothing is going to jeopardize" the Gaza agreement.
The president added that the Middle East peace process is entering its second phase.
"We're getting into phase two," Trump said aboard Air Force One en route from Tokyo to South Korea.
However, the US president did not explain what he expected from the new stage of the Gaza peace deal.
"Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East … If we have to, we'll take out Hamas very easily, and that'll be the end of Hamas. We would rather not. We made a deal with them," Trump noted.
