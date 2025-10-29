https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/israel-should-hit-back---trump-on-recent-israeli-strikes-on-gaza--1123030521.html

Israel 'Should Hit Back' - Trump on Recent Israeli Strikes on Gaza

US President Donald said on Wednesday that Israel should respond to possible attacks by Palestinian movement Hamas, adding that this would not lead to a violation of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and "nothing is going to jeopardize" the Gaza agreement.

The president added that the Middle East peace process is entering its second phase. However, the US president did not explain what he expected from the new stage of the Gaza peace deal.

