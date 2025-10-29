https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/russian-forces-take-control-of-vishnevoe-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1123032141.html
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Vishnevoe in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Units of the Vostok battlegroup advanced deep into enemy defenses and liberated the village of Vishnevoe in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 480 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 355 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Zapad and Vostok battlegroups have eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian servicepeople each, the ministry added.Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck energy facilities that supported the operation of Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, and a train carrying weapons and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement read.
"In total, in the area of responsibility of the Tsentr group of forces, the enemy's losses amounted to 480 servicepeople, an infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, four vehicles and a field artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement.
