International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/russian-forces-take-control-of-vishnevoe-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1123032141.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Vishnevoe Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russian Forces Take Control of Vishnevoe Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Vishnevoe in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2025-10-29T11:00+0000
2025-10-29T11:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
dnepropetrovsk
russian defense ministry
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_30:0:3671:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a607f7598eb6583c4133623f743c3a50.jpg
"Units of the Vostok battlegroup advanced deep into enemy defenses and liberated the village of Vishnevoe in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 480 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 355 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Zapad and Vostok battlegroups have eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian servicepeople each, the ministry added.Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck energy facilities that supported the operation of Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, and a train carrying weapons and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/russian-forces-liberate-key-settlements-in-zaporozhye-and-dnepropetrovsk-regions-1123001518.html
russia
dnepropetrovsk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_485:0:3216:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d153ae501a259f1aad032a6ae4e93cb6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
special military operation, russia, ukraine, dnepropetrovsk region
special military operation, russia, ukraine, dnepropetrovsk region

Russian Forces Take Control of Vishnevoe Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region

11:00 GMT 29.10.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Vishnevoe in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Units of the Vostok battlegroup advanced deep into enemy defenses and liberated the village of Vishnevoe in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 480 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
"In total, in the area of ​​responsibility of the Tsentr group of forces, the enemy's losses amounted to 480 servicepeople, an infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, four vehicles and a field artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 355 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Zapad and Vostok battlegroups have eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian servicepeople each, the ministry added.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck energy facilities that supported the operation of Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, and a train carrying weapons and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement read.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location in the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Key Settlements in Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk Regions
22 October, 12:18 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала