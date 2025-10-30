https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/baseless-us-nuclear-weapons-test-could-blow-apart-npt-warns-top-arms-control-expert-1123034946.html

US Nuclear Weapons Test Could 'Blow Apart' NPT, Warns Top Arms Control Expert

The United States has no technical, military, or political basis to resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time since 1992,, Executive Director of the Arms Control Association Daryl Kimball told RIA Novosti.

The US National Nuclear Security Administration would need at least 36 months to resume nuclear testing at the former Nevada test site. The United States is legally obligated to comply with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), which almost every country in the world has signed, he added. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that he had instructed the Pentagon to "immediately" start nuclear weapons testing "on an equal basis" with other countries that allegedly have nuclear weapons testing programs. He added that the United States has the largest nuclear arsenal, but China can catch up with it in five years.

