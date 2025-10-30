https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/belarusian-president-calls-resource-rich-africa-market-of-future-for-belarus-1123040168.html

Belarusian President Calls Resource-Rich Africa 'Market of Future' for Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko described Africa on Thursday as a "market of the future" for Belarus, urging Belarusian officials to secure a foothold on the continent.

Africa's GDP growth rate exceeds the global average — more than 4% compared to 3% in 2025 — while its population continues to grow by 2–3% annually, Lukashenko told a government meeting on cooperation with Africa. "Yet its share in global trade remains disproportionately low — 2.6% of world exports and 3% of imports… That shows there is a compressed spring of pent-up demand waiting to be released," the president said. He highlighted Africa's vast natural resources, calling the continent a "treasure chest" of raw materials, holding a third of the world’s mineral reserves, including 8% of global natural gas, 12% of oil, 40% of gold, and up to 90% of chromium and platinum. The Belarusian government has adopted a 2024–2026 action plan for developing cooperation with African countries. Lukashenko described it as "very light, not particularly demanding." However, in reality, there are no signs of systematic work, no adjusting plans or methods for strengthening cooperation with Africa, the president added, pointing out the need for change.

