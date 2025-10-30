https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/gold-on-track-to-3rd-monthly-gain-despite-october-volatility-1123040416.html
Gold on Track to 3rd Monthly Gain Despite October Volatility
Gold on Track to 3rd Monthly Gain Despite October Volatility
Sputnik International
Gold appears headed for a third straight month of gains in October despite volatility preventing the precious metal’s prices from having a firm grounding in $4,000 territory.
2025-10-30T14:33+0000
2025-10-30T14:33+0000
2025-10-30T14:33+0000
economy
business
new york
gold
gold prices
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117566277_0:81:2885:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_3bb27b4b816a2be2e73a5a5d509df2de.jpg
With just a day left until October's final session, the spot price of gold, which reflects trades in gold bullion, hovered around $3,980 an ounce,. For the month, spot gold showed a gain of 3.3% after September’s 12% and August’s near 5%. US gold futures for December delivery on New York’s Comex was just above $3,990 an ounce — flat on the day but demonstrating similar monthly gains for the August to October stretch. Gold began October on a bullish note, breaking past $4,000 within the first week that culminated in a record $4,381 for the spot price and $4,398 for the futures contract. But the rally faded amid events that reduced demand for safe-havens — including the signing of the Gaza peace deal, and talks between the Trump administration and its counterparts in Beijing that smoothed out troubled relations culminating in Thursday’s US-China summit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/chinas-gold-grab-betting-against-weaponized-dollar--us-tariffs-1123002734.html
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117566277_254:0:2633:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_3ff846dbd39514d77767dbaffa3cffaf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
gold, new york, business
Gold on Track to 3rd Monthly Gain Despite October Volatility
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Gold appears headed for a third straight month of gains in October despite volatility preventing the precious metal’s prices from having a firm grounding in $4,000 territory.
With just a day left until October's final session, the spot price of gold, which reflects trades in gold bullion, hovered around $3,980 an ounce,. For the month, spot gold showed a gain of 3.3% after September’s 12% and August’s near 5%.
US gold futures for December delivery on New York’s Comex was just above $3,990 an ounce — flat on the day but demonstrating similar monthly gains for the August to October stretch.
Gold began October on a bullish note, breaking past $4,000 within the first week that culminated in a record $4,381 for the spot price and $4,398 for the futures contract.
But the rally faded amid events that reduced demand for safe-havens — including the signing of the Gaza peace deal, and talks between the Trump administration and its counterparts in Beijing that smoothed out troubled relations culminating in Thursday’s US-China summit.