Putin Orders Russian MoD to Allow Foreign Journalists Into Blocked Frontline Areas

The Russian Defense Ministry has received an order from President Vladimir Putin to ensure access for foreign journalists, including Ukrainian media, to visit areas near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), Dimitrov, and Kupyansk, where Ukrainian forces are encircled, the ministry said.

"The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has received an order from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Federation to ensure unhindered passage for foreign journalists, including Ukrainian ones upon coordination with the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to visit the areas where Ukrainian troops are blockaded in Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, and Kupyansk," the statement reads.The Russian Armed Forces command is ready to suspend hostilities for five to six hours to allow foreign journalists access to the areas where Ukrainian forces are encircled, the ministry added."The Russian command is prepared, if necessary, to cease hostilities for five to six hours in these areas and to provide corridors for the unhindered entry and exit of groups of foreign media representatives, including Ukrainian ones, provided that security guarantees are in place for both the journalists and Russian servicemen," the statement said.The ministry says it’s ready to pause hostilities for 5–6 hours and provide safe corridors for international and Ukrainian media crews, provided security guarantees are in place for both journalists and Russian troops.

