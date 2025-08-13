https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/ukraine-deploys-azov-battalion-reserves-to-krasnoarmeysk-ahead-of-us-russia-summit-1122604318.html
Ukraine Deploys Azov Battalion Reserves to Krasnoarmeysk Ahead of US-Russia Summit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces are transferring reserves to the Krasnoarmeysk direction, including a unit of the ultranationalist Azov* battalion ahead of the Russia-US summit in Alaska, head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday.
"The Krasnoarmeysk direction is also now on everyone's lips. We see there now, let's say, especially on the eve of the meeting in Alaska, special attention is being paid to this. The enemy is transferring additional forces, transferring units of Azov," Pushilin told the Soloviev Live show.
The front line in the DPR is under full control of Russian armed forces, Pushilin said.
"Speaking generally, the situation along the front line is now, let us say, under full control of our units, and this applies to almost every direction," Pushilin said.
The Kremlin and the White House announced last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump would meet in Alaska on August 15. White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt said that the summit would take place in Anchorage
. Commenting on the upcoming summit, Volodymyr Zelensky said that he would not make territorial concessions.
* terrorist organization banned in Russia