https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/ukraine-deploys-azov-battalion-reserves-to-krasnoarmeysk-ahead-of-us-russia-summit-1122604318.html

Ukraine Deploys Azov Battalion Reserves to Krasnoarmeysk Ahead of US-Russia Summit

Ukraine Deploys Azov Battalion Reserves to Krasnoarmeysk Ahead of US-Russia Summit

Sputnik International

Ukraine Deploys Azov Battalion Reserves to Krasnoarmeysk Ahead of US-Russia Summit

2025-08-13T09:35+0000

2025-08-13T09:35+0000

2025-08-13T09:35+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

denis pushilin

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

russia

alaska

azov

dpr

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122183061_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c6d444f4c1790f2c82d02a827027ebea.jpg

"The Krasnoarmeysk direction is also now on everyone's lips. We see there now, let's say, especially on the eve of the meeting in Alaska, special attention is being paid to this. The enemy is transferring additional forces, transferring units of Azov," Pushilin told the Soloviev Live show. The front line in the DPR is under full control of Russian armed forces, Pushilin said. The Kremlin and the White House announced last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump would meet in Alaska on August 15. White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt said that the summit would take place in Anchorage. Commenting on the upcoming summit, Volodymyr Zelensky said that he would not make territorial concessions.* terrorist organization banned in Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/doomed-zelensky-desperate-to-sabotage-putin-trump-summit--expert-1122603781.html

russia

alaska

azov

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine deploys azov, us-russia summit, battalion reserves