Rubio Says US Ready to Provide Aid to Cubans Affected by Hurricane Melissa
Rubio Says US Ready to Provide Aid to Cubans Affected by Hurricane Melissa
The United States stands prepared to provide humanitarian aid to Cubans affected by Hurricane Melissa, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Hurricane Melissa has struck the southern coast of Cuba. According to satellite and radar data, the hurricane struck Santiago de Cuba province, with maximum wind speeds reaching around 195 kilometers per hour (121 mph).
14:27 GMT 30.10.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States stands prepared to provide humanitarian aid to Cubans affected by Hurricane Melissa, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Hurricane Melissa has struck the southern coast of Cuba. According to satellite and radar data, the hurricane struck Santiago de Cuba province, with maximum wind speeds reaching around 195 kilometers per hour (121 mph).
"We are prepared to offer immediate humanitarian aid to the people of Cuba affected by the Hurricane," Rubio said on X, using his personal account instead of the one of the secretary of state.
