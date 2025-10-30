https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/rubio-says-us-ready-to-provide-aid-to-cubans-affected-by-hurricane-melissa-1123039944.html

Rubio Says US Ready to Provide Aid to Cubans Affected by Hurricane Melissa

The United States stands prepared to provide humanitarian aid to Cubans affected by Hurricane Melissa, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Hurricane Melissa has struck the southern coast of Cuba. According to satellite and radar data, the hurricane struck Santiago de Cuba province, with maximum wind speeds reaching around 195 kilometers per hour (121 mph).

