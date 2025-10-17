Russia, Cuba Discussed Options for Restoring Cuba's Energy Potential

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/russia-cuba-discussed-options-for-restoring-cubas-energy-potential-1122977719.html
Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev and Cuban Minister of Energy and Mines Vicente de la O Levy discussed various options for restoring Cuba's energy potential with the involvement of Russian companies during the Russian Energy Week, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement.
"Sergey Tsivilev and Cuban Minister of Energy and Mines Vicente de la O Levy discussed expanding cooperation between the two countries in the fuel and energy sector. The negotiators considered various options for restoring Cuba's energy potential with the involvement of Russian companies," the ministry said. The parties also noted the positive results of cooperation in the oil and gas sector. Furthermore, the Cuban side expressed interest in developing renewable energy generation, particularly solar power plants. Sputnik is an information partner of the 2025 Russian Energy Week, which is taking place in Moscow on October 15-17.
