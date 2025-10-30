https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/russia-hopes-israels-west-bank-sovereignty-bill-will-not-be-approved---foreign-ministry-1123040049.html
Russia Hopes Israel's West Bank Sovereignty Bill Will Not Be Approved - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Moscow hopes that Israel's bill on West Bank sovereignty will not reach final approval, otherwise a new escalation will be inevitable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
Last week, the Israeli parliament approved in a preliminary reading a bill extending Israeli sovereignty to areas with Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow hopes that Israel's bill on West Bank sovereignty will not reach final approval, otherwise a new escalation will be inevitable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
Last week, the Israeli parliament approved in a preliminary reading a bill extending Israeli sovereignty to areas with Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
"On October 22, the Israeli Knesset approved two bills in preliminary readings on extending Israeli sovereignty to the West Bank. Both were introduced by opposition lawmakers... We hope that the bill will not reach final approval. Otherwise, it will be impossible to avoid a new, dangerous escalation of tensions, both in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and in the Middle East region as a whole," Zakharova told a briefing.