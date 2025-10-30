https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-military-industrial-sites-in-overnight-long-range-strike-1123036909.html

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military-Industrial Sites in Overnight Long-Range Strike

Russian forces carried out a massive strike with high-precision weapons on facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian targets inside Russia, a large-scale strike was launched last night using long-range precision weapons from air, sea, and land platforms, as well as strike drones, against enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, energy infrastructure supporting their operations, and military airfields,” the statement said.All designated targets were hit, and the intended objectives were successfully destroyed, the ministry added.Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine overnight, at 2:45 a.m. GMT. Local media reported explosions in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region, as well as in Dnepropetrovsk, Khmelnitsky region, and Burshtyn in Ivano-Frankovsk region. Following the attacks, hourly power outage schedules were introduced across the country.Russian forces also struck:

