International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-military-industrial-sites-in-overnight-long-range-strike-1123036909.html
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military-Industrial Sites in Overnight Long-Range Strike
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military-Industrial Sites in Overnight Long-Range Strike
Sputnik International
Russian forces carried out a massive strike with high-precision weapons on facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
2025-10-30T10:03+0000
2025-10-30T10:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1e/1123036722_0:0:1860:1046_1920x0_80_0_0_76933306a16a044150beae451d663783.jpg
“In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian targets inside Russia, a large-scale strike was launched last night using long-range precision weapons from air, sea, and land platforms, as well as strike drones, against enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, energy infrastructure supporting their operations, and military airfields,” the statement said.All designated targets were hit, and the intended objectives were successfully destroyed, the ministry added.Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine overnight, at 2:45 a.m. GMT. Local media reported explosions in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region, as well as in Dnepropetrovsk, Khmelnitsky region, and Burshtyn in Ivano-Frankovsk region. Following the attacks, hourly power outage schedules were introduced across the country.Russian forces also struck:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250831/russian-forces-hit-port-infrastructure-used-by-ukrainian-military-1122692815.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1e/1123036722_222:0:1617:1046_1920x0_80_0_0_85e1cb9b5a67c61ea445e4123ef8de46.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, precision strike, military-industrial complex, energy infrastructure, airfields, zaporizhzhia, dnipro, khmelnytskyi, ivano-frankivsk, missile strike, drone attack, russian forces, ukraine conflict, power outages, railway infrastructure, artillery depots, moscow
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, precision strike, military-industrial complex, energy infrastructure, airfields, zaporizhzhia, dnipro, khmelnytskyi, ivano-frankivsk, missile strike, drone attack, russian forces, ukraine conflict, power outages, railway infrastructure, artillery depots, moscow

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military-Industrial Sites in Overnight Long-Range Strike

10:03 GMT 30.10.2025
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankMissile strike on an enemy target.
Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2025
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian forces carried out a massive strike with high-precision weapons on facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
“In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian targets inside Russia, a large-scale strike was launched last night using long-range precision weapons from air, sea, and land platforms, as well as strike drones, against enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, energy infrastructure supporting their operations, and military airfields,” the statement said.
All designated targets were hit, and the intended objectives were successfully destroyed, the ministry added.
Servicemen of the Russian Southern Military District participate in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Hit Port Infrastructure Used by Ukrainian Military
31 August, 09:54 GMT
Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine overnight, at 2:45 a.m. GMT. Local media reported explosions in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region, as well as in Dnepropetrovsk, Khmelnitsky region, and Burshtyn in Ivano-Frankovsk region. Following the attacks, hourly power outage schedules were introduced across the country.
Russian forces also struck:
railway infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces,
storage depots for missile and artillery weapons, and
temporary deployment points of Ukrainian units in 142 areas.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала