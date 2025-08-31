https://sputnikglobe.com/20250831/russian-forces-hit-port-infrastructure-used-by-ukrainian-military-1122692815.html

Russian Forces Hit Port Infrastructure Used by Ukrainian Military

Russian Forces Hit Port Infrastructure Used by Ukrainian Military

Sputnik International

Russian Armed Forces have struck port infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.

2025-08-31T09:54+0000

2025-08-31T09:54+0000

2025-08-31T09:54+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

ukrainian armed forces

russian defense ministry

russian armed forces

nasams

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/02/1120387513_0:0:1733:975_1920x0_80_0_0_a67db64e3ec08eaac39d045342bad4fe.jpg

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces groupings have struck port infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and protecting it Norwegian-made NASAMS air defense system, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 156 areas," the statement said.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 235 Ukrainian fighters, two tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, seven electronic warfare stations, a counter-battery warfare station and two ammunition depots over the past 24 hours.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and a materiel depot.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 205 Ukrainian soldiers, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, seven field artillery guns, two ammunition depots and two materiel depots in the past day.Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 170 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, an armored fighting vehicle, eight motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, four electronic warfare stations, four ammunition depots and five materiel depots.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr battle group has eliminated over 60 Ukrainian fighters over the past day, 10 motor vehicles, a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, six electronic warfare stations, three ammunition depots and three material depots, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250824/russian-forces-liberate-filiya-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1122668238.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, port infrastructure, ukrainian military, russian ministry of defense