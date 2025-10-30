International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liverate Two Settlements in Zaporozhye and Kharkov Regions
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Krasnogorskoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said... 30.10.2025
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
zaporozhye
kharkov
russian defense ministry
"Units of the Vostok force group continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the village of Krasnogorskoye in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Zapad Battlegroup has taken control of the Sadovoye settlement in the Kharkov region, the statement read.Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 510 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours."In total, in the area of ​​responsibility of the Tsentr group of forces, the enemy's losses amounted to 510 servicepeople, a Bucephalus armored personnel carrier, two armored cars, three pickup trucks and a field artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Vostok Battlegroup has eliminated up to 265 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Zapad group has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian servicepeople each, the ministry added.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have launched a massive strike against Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises in response to Kiev's terrorist attacks on civilian targets, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces also struck railway infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces.
11:17 GMT 30.10.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Krasnogorskoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Units of the Vostok force group continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the village of Krasnogorskoye in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Zapad Battlegroup has taken control of the Sadovoye settlement in the Kharkov region, the statement read.
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 510 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours.
"In total, in the area of ​​responsibility of the Tsentr group of forces, the enemy's losses amounted to 510 servicepeople, a Bucephalus armored personnel carrier, two armored cars, three pickup trucks and a field artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Vostok Battlegroup has eliminated up to 265 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Zapad group has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian servicepeople each, the ministry added.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have launched a massive strike against Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises in response to Kiev's terrorist attacks on civilian targets, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces also struck railway infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces.
