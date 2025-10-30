https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/russian-forces-liverate-two-settlements-in-zaporozhye-and-kharkov-regions-1123038250.html

Russian Forces Liverate Two Settlements in Zaporozhye and Kharkov Regions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Krasnogorskoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said... 30.10.2025, Sputnik International

"Units of the Vostok force group continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the village of Krasnogorskoye in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Zapad Battlegroup has taken control of the Sadovoye settlement in the Kharkov region, the statement read.Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 510 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours."In total, in the area of ​​responsibility of the Tsentr group of forces, the enemy's losses amounted to 510 servicepeople, a Bucephalus armored personnel carrier, two armored cars, three pickup trucks and a field artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Vostok Battlegroup has eliminated up to 265 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Zapad group has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian servicepeople each, the ministry added.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have launched a massive strike against Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises in response to Kiev's terrorist attacks on civilian targets, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces also struck railway infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces.

