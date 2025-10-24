International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Bologovka Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Bologovka Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
Russia's Battlegroup Sever took control of the settlement of Bologovka in the Khrakov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"In the Kharkov region, as a result of active operations, the settlement of Bologovka in the Kharkov region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement. At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Vostok took control of the settlement of Pershotravnevoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, while Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr took control of the settlement of Promin in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added. During the operation to liberate Pershotravnevoye, Russian troops took control of a Ukrainian defense area stretching over 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) and secured a bridgehead on the western bank of the Yanchur River, creating conditions for a further advance in the Dnepropetrovsk direction, the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Sever took control of the settlement of Bologovka in the Khrakov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"In the Kharkov region, as a result of active operations, the settlement of Bologovka in the Kharkov region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Vostok took control of the settlement of Pershotravnevoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, while Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr took control of the settlement of Promin in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
During the operation to liberate Pershotravnevoye, Russian troops took control of a Ukrainian defense area stretching over 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) and secured a bridgehead on the western bank of the Yanchur River, creating conditions for a further advance in the Dnepropetrovsk direction, the ministry said.
At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Vostok took control of the settlement of Pershotravnevoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, while Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr took control of the settlement of Promin in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 3,610 Ukrainian military personnel in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy lost more than 3,610 servicepeople, three tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 37 cars and 41 artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 1,610 Ukrainian military personnel, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 1,485 soldiers, while Russia's Battlegroup Vostok eliminated over 2,365 Ukrainian soldiers and Battlegroup Severhas eliminated over 1,375 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces launched one massive and six group strikes against Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, transport and energy infrastructure associated with the Ukrainian armed forces in response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia, the statement read.
"Air defense systems shot down a Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, four cruise missiles, 18 guided aerial bombs, 15 rockets from the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, as well as 1,441 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement added.
