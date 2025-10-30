International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Troops Obliterate Ukrainian US-Equipped Robotic Platforms 
Russian Troops Obliterate Ukrainian US-Equipped Robotic Platforms 
FPV drone units from the Russian marines destroyed two robotic turrets equipped with US-made Browning machine guns in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the 40th Separate Guards Marine Brigade commander tells Sputnik.
Ukrainian soldiers used the platforms to attack Russian positions, he adds. Russian drones neutralized the threat swiftly, he stressed.
special military operation, donetsk people's republic

Russian Troops Obliterate Ukrainian US-Equipped Robotic Platforms 

FPV drone units from the Russian marines destroyed two robotic turrets equipped with US-made Browning machine guns in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the 40th Separate Guards Marine Brigade commander tells Sputnik.
Ukrainian soldiers used the platforms to attack Russian positions, he adds.
“These Browning machine gun turrets were moving up and firing sporadically, sweeping the forest. It seemed they were trying to intimidate us, and make our people anxious and disoriented,” the commander says.
Russian drones neutralized the threat swiftly, he stressed.
