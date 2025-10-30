https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/russian-troops-obliterate-ukrainian-us-equipped-robotic-platforms-1123035548.html
Russian Troops Obliterate Ukrainian US-Equipped Robotic Platforms
Russian Troops Obliterate Ukrainian US-Equipped Robotic Platforms
Sputnik International
FPV drone units from the Russian marines destroyed two robotic turrets equipped with US-made Browning machine guns in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the 40th Separate Guards Marine Brigade commander tells Sputnik.
2025-10-30T08:41+0000
2025-10-30T08:41+0000
2025-10-30T08:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121188160_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_7122988b92eb64f9c89320abbe410330.jpg
Ukrainian soldiers used the platforms to attack Russian positions, he adds. Russian drones neutralized the threat swiftly, he stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/russian-drones-take-control-of-strategic-road-used-by-ukrainian-forces-1122946406.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121188160_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6060d2c79ff1b182c5165085a3c5f41a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
special military operation, donetsk people's republic
special military operation, donetsk people's republic
Russian Troops Obliterate Ukrainian US-Equipped Robotic Platforms
FPV drone units from the Russian marines destroyed two robotic turrets equipped with US-made Browning machine guns in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the 40th Separate Guards Marine Brigade commander tells Sputnik.
Ukrainian soldiers used the platforms to attack Russian positions, he adds.
“These Browning machine gun turrets were moving up and firing sporadically, sweeping the forest. It seemed they were trying to intimidate us, and make our people anxious and disoriented,” the commander says.
Russian drones neutralized the threat swiftly, he stressed.