https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/true-america-first-position-rep-luna-on-building-dialogue-with-russias-envoy-dmitriev-1123036159.html
'True America First Position': Rep. Luna on Building Dialogue With Russia's Envoy Dmitriev
'True America First Position': Rep. Luna on Building Dialogue With Russia's Envoy Dmitriev
Sputnik International
On Saturday, Kirill Dmitriev met with US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna in Florida to discuss restoring Russia–US dialogue.
2025-10-30T09:50+0000
2025-10-30T09:50+0000
2025-10-30T09:50+0000
world
anna paulina luna
kirill dmitriev
donald trump
russia
congress
european union (eu)
us
florida
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1e/1123036434_0:0:3027:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_f08a81c5e95dc93483f2674ecde8cce7.jpg
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has reaffirmed her support for President Donald Trump’s vision of ending “endless wars” through diplomacy, saying she recently met with Kirill Dmitriev, special envoy to the Russian president, to advance Trump’s efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.Luna described the talks as "productive," noting that both sides identified "common ground based on shared values — peace, trade, and mutual respect."The congresswoman emphasized that dialogue, not confrontation, should define US–Russia relations, distancing herself from Washington’s neoconservative foreign policy establishment."I am not a war hawk. Unlike many of my neocon colleagues in Washington, I was a young child when the Cold War ended over three decades ago. That era is over, and the American people have no interest in revisiting it. Pursuing an understanding with Russia and advocating for a peaceful resolution to this devastating war through communication and compromise is the true America First position."“Putting America first means choosing dialogue over death,” Luna said. “For too long, Washington’s modus operandi has been to let failed communication among leaders result in the deaths of young men and women. I refuse to allow this to continue,” she added.She announced plans to lead a congressional delegation to meet with the Russian Duma, adding that preparations are underway through diplomatic channels. Luna recalled that past US presidents from Kennedy to Clinton maintained constructive relations with Moscow and expressed confidence that Trump would achieve "another historic victory in peace negotiations."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/russia-conveys-to-us-that-peace-in-ukraine-possible-only-by-tackling-root-causes---dmitriev-1123018226.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1e/1123036434_296:0:3027:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7849481f65bc2605aa86e01d4fb19fae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
anna paulina luna, kirill dmitriev, russia us relations, trump diplomacy, ukraine war, peace talks, us congress, russian duma, foreign policy, dialogue over death, america first, florida meeting, international diplomacy, trump peace plan, us russia communication
anna paulina luna, kirill dmitriev, russia us relations, trump diplomacy, ukraine war, peace talks, us congress, russian duma, foreign policy, dialogue over death, america first, florida meeting, international diplomacy, trump peace plan, us russia communication
'True America First Position': Rep. Luna on Building Dialogue With Russia's Envoy Dmitriev
On Saturday, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, met with US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna in Florida to discuss continuing Russia–US dialogue. Luna framed the meeting as a step toward restoring meaningful communication between Washington and Moscow.
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has reaffirmed her support for President Donald Trump’s vision of ending “endless wars” through diplomacy, saying she recently met with Kirill Dmitriev, special envoy to the Russian president, to advance Trump’s efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.
Luna described the talks as "productive," noting that both sides identified "common ground based on shared values — peace, trade, and mutual respect."
"Despite the frustration of war hawks in Congress and European Union bureaucrats who profit from chaos, our discussions were productive. We identified common ground based on the shared values and interests of our nations: peace, trade, and mutual respect," Luna said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.
The congresswoman emphasized that dialogue, not confrontation, should define US–Russia relations, distancing herself from Washington’s neoconservative foreign policy establishment.
"I am not a war hawk. Unlike many of my neocon colleagues in Washington, I was a young child when the Cold War ended over three decades ago. That era is over, and the American people have no interest in revisiting it. Pursuing an understanding with Russia and advocating for a peaceful resolution to this devastating war through communication and compromise is the true America First position."
“Putting America first means choosing dialogue over death,” Luna said. “For too long, Washington’s modus operandi has been to let failed communication among leaders result in the deaths of young men and women. I refuse to allow this to continue,” she added.
"We are no longer in the Cold War," Luna highlighted.
She announced plans to lead a congressional delegation to meet with the Russian Duma, adding that preparations are underway through diplomatic channels. Luna recalled that past US presidents from Kennedy to Clinton maintained constructive relations with Moscow and expressed confidence that Trump would achieve "another historic victory in peace negotiations."