'True America First Position': Rep. Luna on Building Dialogue With Russia's Envoy Dmitriev

On Saturday, Kirill Dmitriev met with US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna in Florida to discuss restoring Russia–US dialogue.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has reaffirmed her support for President Donald Trump’s vision of ending “endless wars” through diplomacy, saying she recently met with Kirill Dmitriev, special envoy to the Russian president, to advance Trump’s efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.Luna described the talks as "productive," noting that both sides identified "common ground based on shared values — peace, trade, and mutual respect."The congresswoman emphasized that dialogue, not confrontation, should define US–Russia relations, distancing herself from Washington’s neoconservative foreign policy establishment."I am not a war hawk. Unlike many of my neocon colleagues in Washington, I was a young child when the Cold War ended over three decades ago. That era is over, and the American people have no interest in revisiting it. Pursuing an understanding with Russia and advocating for a peaceful resolution to this devastating war through communication and compromise is the true America First position."“Putting America first means choosing dialogue over death,” Luna said. “For too long, Washington’s modus operandi has been to let failed communication among leaders result in the deaths of young men and women. I refuse to allow this to continue,” she added.She announced plans to lead a congressional delegation to meet with the Russian Duma, adding that preparations are underway through diplomatic channels. Luna recalled that past US presidents from Kennedy to Clinton maintained constructive relations with Moscow and expressed confidence that Trump would achieve "another historic victory in peace negotiations."

