Russia Conveys to US That Peace in Ukraine Possible Only by Tackling Root Causes - Dmitriev
The Russian delegation is conveying to US leadership the message that resolving the conflict in Ukraine is only possible by eliminating its root causes, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Sunday.
"For the third day, we have been holding talks with representatives of the US administration while in the United States. We are clearly conveying Russian President Vladimir Putin's position — that only a constructive, respectful dialogue can bring results. Any attempts to pressure Russia are simply meaningless," Dmitriev said.A Russian delegation met with US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna who spoke in favor of a dialogue with Russia, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Sunday."We had a meeting with Congresswoman Anna Luna yesterday. She spoke in favor of a dialogue with Russia. She is grateful to Russia for providing files about [John F.] Kennedy. This caused a very positive reaction in the US society," Dmitriev said.A meeting of US congressmen with representatives of the Russian State Duma will be organized in the near future and will become an important dialogue between the parliaments of the two countries, Dmitriev added.Russia informed the United States about successful tests of the revolutionary, nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, Kirill Dmitriev said.The idea of linking Russia and the United States via a tunnel is being discussed, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said at a meeting with US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna in Miami, Florida.Dmitriev said that John F. Kennedy files he passed on to the Republican congresswoman "mention the Kennedy-Khrushchev peace bridge between Russia and Alaska, which is becoming something that is being discussed now - also maybe connecting Russia and Alaska through a tunnel."
13:50 GMT 26.10.2025 (Updated: 15:49 GMT 26.10.2025)
“For the third day, we have been holding talks with representatives of the US administration while in the United States. We are clearly conveying Russian President Vladimir Putin’s position — that only a constructive, respectful dialogue can bring results. Any attempts to pressure Russia are simply meaningless,” Dmitriev said.
“In particular, we are reaffirming that resolving the Ukrainian conflict is only possible by addressing its root causes. President Putin made this point very clearly in his speech at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he added.
A Russian delegation met with US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna who spoke in favor of a dialogue with Russia, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Sunday.
"We had a meeting with Congresswoman Anna Luna yesterday. She spoke in favor of a dialogue with Russia. She is grateful to Russia for providing files about [John F.] Kennedy. This caused a very positive reaction in the US society," Dmitriev said.
Russia informed the United States about successful tests of the revolutionary, nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, Kirill Dmitriev said.
"We have... already informed our US counterparts about the meeting between [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and the General Staff... The president was informed about 5,000 Ukrainian troops being encircled in the Kupyansk area, 5,500 in the Krasnoarmeysk [Pokrovsk] area, as well as about successful tests of a completely new class of missiles, the nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile. It is very important that this information is directly conveyed to the leadership and key people in the US president's administration," Dmitriev said on Telegram.
Dmitriev said that John F. Kennedy files he passed on to the Republican congresswoman "mention the Kennedy-Khrushchev peace bridge between Russia and Alaska, which is becoming something that is being discussed now - also maybe connecting Russia and Alaska through a tunnel."