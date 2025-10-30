https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/trumps-nuclear-testing-post-doesnt-mean-immediate-start-of-exercises---stratcom-nominee-1123040792.html

Trump's Nuclear Testing Post Doesn't Mean Immediate Start of Exercises - STRATCOM Nominee

US President Donald Trump's statement about the resumption of nuclear testing was not necessarily about starting tests, as it referred to testing on an "equal basis," and neither China nor Russia has conducted nuclear tests, Vice Admiral Richard Correll, President Donald Trump's nominee for US Strategic Command commander, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Trump said that he has ordered the resumption of nuclear testing because "others are doing testing," and it would seem appropriate for the US to do as well. Prior to that, the president wrote on Truth Social that he has ordered nuclear weapons tests to be conducted "on an equal basis" with other countries that allegedly have nuclear testing programs.

