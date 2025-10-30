https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/us-could-lose-tens-of-billions-daily-if-shutdown-goes-on-after-november-1---johnson-1123040666.html

US Could Lose Tens of Billions Daily If Shutdown Goes On After November 1 - Johnson

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday that the ongoing government shutdown could cost the US economy tens of billions of dollars each day if it continues past November 1.

"Our country will lose tens of billions [of dollars] in gross domestic product with each passing day," Johnson told reporters. Johnson added that he is concerned that Democrats may reject the government funding bill for the 15th time, which would cause the shutdown to enter its second month. He warned that the shutdown is disrupting the work of critical federal agencies and leaving thousands of employees unpaid. Johnson also stressed that millions of US families could face hardship, with nutrition and childcare programs at risk of running out of funds. The official said Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and WIC benefits could be depleted, and Head Start centers serving about 60,000 children nationwide might close.

