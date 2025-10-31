https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/belaruss-lukashenko-confirms-plans-to-put-oreshnik-on-combat-duty-in-december-1123045239.html

Belarus’s Lukashenko Confirms Plans to Put Oreshnik on Combat Duty in December

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed on Friday the plans to put the Oreshnik missile system on combat duty in December.

In late November 2024, Putin said that Ukraine had struck facilities in Russia's border regions of Kursk and Bryansk earlier that month using US-supplied ATACMS missiles and UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles. Putin said that in response, Russia had successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable Oreshnik ballistic missile on November 21, hitting a Ukrainian defense industry facility in Dnepropetrovsk (also known as Dnipro). The Oreshnik missile system was tested in combat conditions in a nuclear-free hypersonic configuration.In December 2024, Lukashenko asked Putin to deploy Oreshnik and other cutting-edge Russian weapons in his country. Putin granted the request, promising to deploy Oreshnik missiles in Belarus in the second half of 2025. On August 8, Lukashenko said that sites were determined and prepared for the deployment of first Oreshnik systems.

