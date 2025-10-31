https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/belaruss-lukashenko-confirms-plans-to-put-oreshnik-on-combat-duty-in-december-1123045239.html
Belarus’s Lukashenko Confirms Plans to Put Oreshnik on Combat Duty in December
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed on Friday the plans to put the Oreshnik missile system on combat duty in December.
"Oreshnik is a scary weapon. It will be put on combat duty in December. For what? I want them [opponents abroad] to understand that we could strike if it goes bad. So we will sit down with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, make a decision, and strike. So do not push it. After all, the war began in Ukraine with this. In Donbas, Russian speakers were assaulted, killed, and bullied. It was right in front of my eyes," Lukashenko said during a working trip to Vitebsk region, as quoted by Belta news agency.
In late November 2024, Putin said that Ukraine had struck facilities in Russia's border regions of Kursk and Bryansk earlier that month using US-supplied ATACMS missiles and UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles. Putin said that in response, Russia had successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable Oreshnik ballistic missile on November 21, hitting a Ukrainian defense industry facility in Dnepropetrovsk (also known as Dnipro). The Oreshnik missile system was tested in combat conditions in a nuclear-free hypersonic configuration.
In December 2024, Lukashenko asked Putin to deploy Oreshnik and other cutting-edge Russian weapons in his country. Putin granted the request, promising to deploy Oreshnik missiles in Belarus in the second half of 2025. On August 8, Lukashenko said that sites were determined and prepared for the deployment of first Oreshnik systems.