https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/belarus-to-host-russias-oreshnik-in-response-to-us-missiles-in-germany-1121116997.html

Belarus to Host Russia’s Oreshnik in Response to US Missiles in Germany

Belarus to Host Russia’s Oreshnik in Response to US Missiles in Germany

Sputnik International

The state-of-the-art missile system is due to be situated in the second half of 2025.

2024-12-07T12:58+0000

2024-12-07T12:58+0000

2024-12-07T13:10+0000

belarus

russia

russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile

military

alexander lukashenko

germany

kremlin

nato

jake sullivan

olaf scholz

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107721/75/1077217536_11:0:2361:1322_1920x0_80_0_0_d28138fc4a86b5eb66511564f2b25b5c.jpg

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to deploy the latest Russian weapons, including the Oreshnik system, on Belarusian soil on Friday following a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State.Here are some official statements of the sides at the time.In response, the Russian leader agreed, stating that the deployment of Oreshnik in Belarus was possible in the second half of 2025.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/oreshnik-the-ultimate-weapon-on-everyones-mind--putin-talks-the-truth-you-need-to-hear-1121099927.html

belarus

russia

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, belarus, union state, oreshnik, us, germany, american long-range missiles