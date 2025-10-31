International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/china-urges-us-to-immediately-lift-sanctions-on-cuba-1123044536.html
China Urges US to Immediately Lift Sanctions on Cuba
China Urges US to Immediately Lift Sanctions on Cuba
Sputnik International
China urges the United States to immediately lift sanctions on Cuba, and Beijing will continue to firmly support the Cuban people in their struggle against foreign interference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.
2025-10-31T14:24+0000
2025-10-31T14:27+0000
world
china
cuba
us
chinese foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/01/1082504644_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_27005978475290c1304b7a77c540394f.jpg
On Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution for the 33rd time urging the US to lift sanctions on Cuba, which was supported by 165 countries, with 12 abstaining and seven voting against the document. The UN General Assembly has been voting annually since 1992 to adopt resolutions calling for an end to the embargo on Cuba. The Cuban government says that sanctions, financial persecution and curbs on sales of medicines, fuel and essentials to the island nation have intensified under US President Donald Trump.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/russia-cuba-discussed-options-for-restoring-cubas-energy-potential-1122977719.html
china
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/01/1082504644_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7063da4ed9d1f0ab791732b28d338806.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, cuba, us, sanctions
china, cuba, us, sanctions

China Urges US to Immediately Lift Sanctions on Cuba

14:24 GMT 31.10.2025 (Updated: 14:27 GMT 31.10.2025)
© AP Photo / Ramon EspinosaSoviet-era Lada cars flying Cuban flag drive past the American embassy during a rally calling for the end of the US blockade against the island nation in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March 28, 2021
Soviet-era Lada cars flying Cuban flag drive past the American embassy during a rally calling for the end of the US blockade against the island nation in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2025
© AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China urges the United States to immediately lift sanctions on Cuba, and Beijing will continue to firmly support the Cuban people in their struggle against foreign interference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.
On Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution for the 33rd time urging the US to lift sanctions on Cuba, which was supported by 165 countries, with 12 abstaining and seven voting against the document.
"China will continue calling for international justice and stay firmly committed to supporting the Cuban people in fighting against external interference and blockade, following the development path befitting Cuba's national conditions, and safeguarding sovereignty and dignity. We urge the US to heed the overwhelming call from the international community, immediately lift its blockade and sanctions on Cuba, and remove Cuba from the so-called 'list of state sponsors of terrorism,'" Guo told a briefing.
The UN General Assembly has been voting annually since 1992 to adopt resolutions calling for an end to the embargo on Cuba. The Cuban government says that sanctions, financial persecution and curbs on sales of medicines, fuel and essentials to the island nation have intensified under US President Donald Trump.
Havana, Cuba - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2025
World
Russia, Cuba Discussed Options for Restoring Cuba's Energy Potential
17 October, 09:49 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала