https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/china-urges-us-to-immediately-lift-sanctions-on-cuba-1123044536.html

China Urges US to Immediately Lift Sanctions on Cuba

China Urges US to Immediately Lift Sanctions on Cuba

Sputnik International

China urges the United States to immediately lift sanctions on Cuba, and Beijing will continue to firmly support the Cuban people in their struggle against foreign interference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.

2025-10-31T14:24+0000

2025-10-31T14:24+0000

2025-10-31T14:27+0000

world

china

cuba

us

chinese foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/01/1082504644_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_27005978475290c1304b7a77c540394f.jpg

On Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution for the 33rd time urging the US to lift sanctions on Cuba, which was supported by 165 countries, with 12 abstaining and seven voting against the document. The UN General Assembly has been voting annually since 1992 to adopt resolutions calling for an end to the embargo on Cuba. The Cuban government says that sanctions, financial persecution and curbs on sales of medicines, fuel and essentials to the island nation have intensified under US President Donald Trump.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/russia-cuba-discussed-options-for-restoring-cubas-energy-potential-1122977719.html

china

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, cuba, us, sanctions