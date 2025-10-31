China Urges US to Immediately Lift Sanctions on Cuba
14:24 GMT 31.10.2025 (Updated: 14:27 GMT 31.10.2025)
© AP Photo / Ramon EspinosaSoviet-era Lada cars flying Cuban flag drive past the American embassy during a rally calling for the end of the US blockade against the island nation in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March 28, 2021
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China urges the United States to immediately lift sanctions on Cuba, and Beijing will continue to firmly support the Cuban people in their struggle against foreign interference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.
On Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution for the 33rd time urging the US to lift sanctions on Cuba, which was supported by 165 countries, with 12 abstaining and seven voting against the document.
"China will continue calling for international justice and stay firmly committed to supporting the Cuban people in fighting against external interference and blockade, following the development path befitting Cuba's national conditions, and safeguarding sovereignty and dignity. We urge the US to heed the overwhelming call from the international community, immediately lift its blockade and sanctions on Cuba, and remove Cuba from the so-called 'list of state sponsors of terrorism,'" Guo told a briefing.
The UN General Assembly has been voting annually since 1992 to adopt resolutions calling for an end to the embargo on Cuba. The Cuban government says that sanctions, financial persecution and curbs on sales of medicines, fuel and essentials to the island nation have intensified under US President Donald Trump.
