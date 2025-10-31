International
Pentagon Clears Way for Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine, Final Decision Rests with Trump
Pentagon Clears Way for Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine, Final Decision Rests with Trump
The Pentagon has authorized the White House to supply long-range Tomahawks missiles to Ukraine, and now it is up to US President Donald Trump to make the final decision, CNN reported on Friday, citing US and European officials.
The potential supply would not affect US stockpiles, according to the Pentagon, the report said. On October 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia's response to any Tomahawk strikes on its territory would be serious, if not staggering. The Russian president also described discussions about providing Ukraine with Tomahawks as an attempt at escalation.
pentagon, tomahawk missiles, ukraine, donald trump, vladimir putin, u.s. military aid, long-range weapons, cnn, u.s. stockpiles, escalation, russia response, u.s.-russia relations, ukraine conflict, missile strike, defense policy
pentagon, tomahawk missiles, ukraine, donald trump, vladimir putin, u.s. military aid, long-range weapons, cnn, u.s. stockpiles, escalation, russia response, u.s.-russia relations, ukraine conflict, missile strike, defense policy

Pentagon Clears Way for Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine, Final Decision Rests with Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Pentagon has authorized the White House to supply long-range Tomahawks missiles to Ukraine, and now it is up to US President Donald Trump to make the final decision, CNN reported on Friday, citing US and European officials.
The potential supply would not affect US stockpiles, according to the Pentagon, the report said.
On October 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia's response to any Tomahawk strikes on its territory would be serious, if not staggering. The Russian president also described discussions about providing Ukraine with Tomahawks as an attempt at escalation.
