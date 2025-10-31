https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/pentagon-clears-way-for-tomahawk-missiles-to-ukraine-final-decision-rests-with-trump-1123046164.html
Pentagon Clears Way for Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine, Final Decision Rests with Trump
Pentagon Clears Way for Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine, Final Decision Rests with Trump
Sputnik International
The Pentagon has authorized the White House to supply long-range Tomahawks missiles to Ukraine, and now it is up to US President Donald Trump to make the final decision, CNN reported on Friday, citing US and European officials.
2025-10-31T19:07+0000
2025-10-31T19:07+0000
2025-10-31T19:07+0000
military
us
donald trump
ukraine
russia
pentagon
white house
tomahawk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101962/17/1019621764_0:0:1400:789_1920x0_80_0_0_0f1fc55f509082e4abe1a1e9f7c4fdae.jpg
The potential supply would not affect US stockpiles, according to the Pentagon, the report said. On October 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia's response to any Tomahawk strikes on its territory would be serious, if not staggering. The Russian president also described discussions about providing Ukraine with Tomahawks as an attempt at escalation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/no-decision-made-on-tomahawk-deliveris-to-ukraine---vance-1122990036.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101962/17/1019621764_165:0:1400:926_1920x0_80_0_0_cdc5861e1141d729de92a37720762dda.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
pentagon, tomahawk missiles, ukraine, donald trump, vladimir putin, u.s. military aid, long-range weapons, cnn, u.s. stockpiles, escalation, russia response, u.s.-russia relations, ukraine conflict, missile strike, defense policy
pentagon, tomahawk missiles, ukraine, donald trump, vladimir putin, u.s. military aid, long-range weapons, cnn, u.s. stockpiles, escalation, russia response, u.s.-russia relations, ukraine conflict, missile strike, defense policy
Pentagon Clears Way for Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine, Final Decision Rests with Trump
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Pentagon has authorized the White House to supply long-range Tomahawks missiles to Ukraine, and now it is up to US President Donald Trump to make the final decision, CNN reported on Friday, citing US and European officials.
The potential supply would not affect US stockpiles, according to the Pentagon, the report said.
On October 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia's response to any Tomahawk strikes on its territory would be serious, if not staggering. The Russian president also described discussions about providing Ukraine with Tomahawks as an attempt at escalation.