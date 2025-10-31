https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/pentagon-clears-way-for-tomahawk-missiles-to-ukraine-final-decision-rests-with-trump-1123046164.html

Pentagon Clears Way for Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine, Final Decision Rests with Trump

Pentagon Clears Way for Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine, Final Decision Rests with Trump

Sputnik International

The Pentagon has authorized the White House to supply long-range Tomahawks missiles to Ukraine, and now it is up to US President Donald Trump to make the final decision, CNN reported on Friday, citing US and European officials.

2025-10-31T19:07+0000

2025-10-31T19:07+0000

2025-10-31T19:07+0000

military

us

donald trump

ukraine

russia

pentagon

white house

tomahawk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101962/17/1019621764_0:0:1400:789_1920x0_80_0_0_0f1fc55f509082e4abe1a1e9f7c4fdae.jpg

The potential supply would not affect US stockpiles, according to the Pentagon, the report said. On October 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia's response to any Tomahawk strikes on its territory would be serious, if not staggering. The Russian president also described discussions about providing Ukraine with Tomahawks as an attempt at escalation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/no-decision-made-on-tomahawk-deliveris-to-ukraine---vance-1122990036.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pentagon, tomahawk missiles, ukraine, donald trump, vladimir putin, u.s. military aid, long-range weapons, cnn, u.s. stockpiles, escalation, russia response, u.s.-russia relations, ukraine conflict, missile strike, defense policy