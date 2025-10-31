https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/president-xi-touts-china-as-ideal-place-for-investments-1123045379.html

President Xi Touts China as Ideal Place for Investments

China is an ideal place for business investments, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday in his letter for the summit of business leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member states.

Xi highlighted that China today is actively developing the industries of the future, expanding new industries and modernizing those already in place. He also pointed to the accelerating growth of green and digital technologies in China, adding that innovation is the cornerstone of China's economic development and investment landscape.

