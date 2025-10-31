https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/president-xi-touts-china-as-ideal-place-for-investments-1123045379.html
President Xi Touts China as Ideal Place for Investments
China is an ideal place for business investments, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday in his letter for the summit of business leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member states.
Xi highlighted that China today is actively developing the industries of the future, expanding new industries and modernizing those already in place. He also pointed to the accelerating growth of green and digital technologies in China, adding that innovation is the cornerstone of China's economic development and investment landscape.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is an ideal place for business investments, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday in his letter for the summit of business leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member states.
"China is an ideal, safe and promising destination for global investors. Partnering with China means embracing opportunities. Believing in China means being optimistic about tomorrow. And investing in China means investing in the future," Xi was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Xi highlighted that China today is actively developing the industries of the future, expanding new industries and modernizing those already in place. He also pointed to the accelerating growth of green and digital technologies in China, adding that innovation is the cornerstone of China's economic development and investment landscape.