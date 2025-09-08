https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/china-ready-to-advance-belt-and-road-cooperation-with-brics---xi-1122751162.html

China Ready to Advance Belt and Road Cooperation With BRICS - Xi

China Ready to Advance Belt and Road Cooperation With BRICS - Xi

Sputnik International

China is prepared to work together with BRICS countries to promote high-quality cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a virtual BRICS summit on Monday.

2025-09-08T15:36+0000

2025-09-08T15:36+0000

2025-09-08T15:36+0000

world

china

russia

chinese foreign ministry

brics

brazil

xi jinping

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118492925_0:171:3031:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_7f12cffafbfcd10b25cb92dfe0cff23b.jpg

Brazil, at the initiative of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is holding an extraordinary virtual summit of BRICS member states on Monday to discuss the trade policy of US President Donald Trump. The Belt and Road Initiative is a global infrastructure development project launched by China in 2013. Inspired by the ancient Silk Road, it aims to connect China to Central Asia, Russia, and Europe by land, and to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa to Latin America and the Caribbean by sea. It currently includes more than 150 nations. On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian announced that the Chinese leader would hold in-depth exchanges of views with leaders of other countries during the virtual summit on the current economic situation, multilateral organizations, the BRICS multilateral cooperation system and other major issues of mutual interest. The spokesman said that China was ready to work with all parties to advance openness, inclusiveness and mutually beneficial cooperation within BRICS, jointly build a fairer and more rational global governance system, as well as contribute to advancing an equitable and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. In addition to Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates. Malaysia, along with Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Vietnam are BRICS partner countries since January 1.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/brics-leaders-discuss-economic-cooperation-in-current-global-situation---kremlin-1122750897.html

china

russia

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics countries, chinese president xi jinping, brics summit, high-quality cooperation