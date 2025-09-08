https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/china-ready-to-advance-belt-and-road-cooperation-with-brics---xi-1122751162.html
China Ready to Advance Belt and Road Cooperation With BRICS - Xi
China is prepared to work together with BRICS countries to promote high-quality cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a virtual BRICS summit on Monday.
Brazil, at the initiative of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is holding an extraordinary virtual summit of BRICS member states on Monday to discuss the trade policy of US President Donald Trump. The Belt and Road Initiative is a global infrastructure development project launched by China in 2013. Inspired by the ancient Silk Road, it aims to connect China to Central Asia, Russia, and Europe by land, and to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa to Latin America and the Caribbean by sea. It currently includes more than 150 nations. On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian announced that the Chinese leader would hold in-depth exchanges of views with leaders of other countries during the virtual summit on the current economic situation, multilateral organizations, the BRICS multilateral cooperation system and other major issues of mutual interest. The spokesman said that China was ready to work with all parties to advance openness, inclusiveness and mutually beneficial cooperation within BRICS, jointly build a fairer and more rational global governance system, as well as contribute to advancing an equitable and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. In addition to Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates. Malaysia, along with Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Vietnam are BRICS partner countries since January 1.
Brazil, at the initiative of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is holding an extraordinary virtual summit of BRICS member states on Monday to discuss the trade policy of US President Donald Trump.
"China is ready to work with fellow BRICS countries to implement the Global Development Initiative and advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation," Xi was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
The Belt and Road Initiative is a global infrastructure development project launched by China in 2013. Inspired by the ancient Silk Road, it aims to connect China to Central Asia, Russia, and Europe by land, and to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa to Latin America and the Caribbean by sea. It currently includes more than 150 nations.
On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian announced that the Chinese leader
would hold in-depth exchanges of views with leaders of other countries during the virtual summit on the current economic situation, multilateral organizations, the BRICS multilateral cooperation system and other major issues of mutual interest. The spokesman said that China was ready to work with all parties to advance openness, inclusiveness and mutually beneficial cooperation within BRICS, jointly build a fairer and more rational global governance system, as well as contribute to advancing an equitable and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization.
BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. In addition to Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates. Malaysia, along with Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Vietnam are BRICS partner countries since January 1.