Russia Says Deepening Ties With China Despite Tough Global Challenges

Russia and China continue and deepen cooperation in various fields despite external factors, and are to sign a joint communique during Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to Hangzhou, China, the government of Russia said on Friday.

Russia and China continue to cooperate in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, including the construction of Russian-designed power units at the Tianwan nuclear power plant (NPP) and the Xudapu NPP, the Russian government stated.Russia welcomes increased cooperation with China in the field of ICT and artificial intelligence, the Russian government addedRussia and China are also deepening their strategic partnership in the energy sector, Russia's government noted, adding that Russia ranks first in oil supplies to the Chinese market.Additionally, Russia became the leader in natural gas supplies to China in 2025 thanks to the launch of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline at contract capacity, the statement read, noting that the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline will be one of the largest gas projects in history.China is Russia's leading economic partner, and trade is growing despite unfavorable external conditions, the governmental statement adds. The countries are working to increase trade in agricultural products and expand the range of livestock and fishery products exported, the government said.Russia and China continue cooperation in space exploration by implementing joint cooperation programs and roadmaps in technology, space exploration, and satellite navigation, the Russian government added.The partners will sign a number of documents and a joint communique following the visit of PM Mishustin to the Asian country, the Russian government announced.Russian Prime Minster Mishustin will pay a visit to China from November 3-4 and meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier of the State Council Li Qiang.

