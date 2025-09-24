https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/us-attempts-wont-affect-russia-china-contracts-on-energy-resources--chinese-mission-1122846036.html

US Attempts Won’t Affect Russia-China Contracts on Energy Resources – Chinese Mission

US Attempts Won’t Affect Russia-China Contracts on Energy Resources – Chinese Mission

Sputnik International

The US's attempts to force China to abandon the purchase of Russian energy resources will not affect the contracts between the countries, the Chinese permanent mission to the World Trade Organization (WTO) told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

2025-09-24T11:16+0000

2025-09-24T11:16+0000

2025-09-24T11:16+0000

world

donald trump

china

russia

world trade organization (wto)

energy

cooperation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1114998112_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b35ce9c2a0ae202b9b4781ad3548c1a.jpg

When asked if the US's position on energy contracts between China and Russia with have an impact, Charge d'Affaires Li Yihong replied in the negative, adding that relations between Russia and China are comprehensive and deep, which has been recognized and repeated more than once at the highest level.On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump blamed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to China and India for their purchases of Russian oil.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/russia-china-to-expand-nuclear-energy-cooperation-in-near-future---russias-rosatom-ceo-1122702258.html

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us attempts, world trade organization, russia-china contracts, china's mission, contracts on energy resources