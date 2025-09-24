International
US Attempts Won’t Affect Russia-China Contracts on Energy Resources – Chinese Mission
US Attempts Won't Affect Russia-China Contracts on Energy Resources – Chinese Mission
The US's attempts to force China to abandon the purchase of Russian energy resources will not affect the contracts between the countries, the Chinese permanent mission to the World Trade Organization (WTO) told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.
When asked if the US's position on energy contracts between China and Russia with have an impact, Charge d'Affaires Li Yihong replied in the negative, adding that relations between Russia and China are comprehensive and deep, which has been recognized and repeated more than once at the highest level.On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump blamed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to China and India for their purchases of Russian oil.
US Attempts Won’t Affect Russia-China Contracts on Energy Resources – Chinese Mission

11:16 GMT 24.09.2025
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The US's attempts to force China to abandon the purchase of Russian energy resources will not affect the contracts between the countries, the Chinese permanent mission to the World Trade Organization (WTO) told Sputnik on Wednesday.
When asked if the US's position on energy contracts between China and Russia with have an impact, Charge d'Affaires Li Yihong replied in the negative, adding that relations between Russia and China are comprehensive and deep, which has been recognized and repeated more than once at the highest level.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump blamed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to China and India for their purchases of Russian oil.
