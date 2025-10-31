International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Destroy Bridge Supplying Ukrainian Troops Near Pokrovsk
Russian Forces Destroy Bridge Supplying Ukrainian Troops Near Pokrovsk
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian aerospace forces destroyed a bridge over the Vovchya River, along which the Ukrainian armed forces transported ammunition and... 31.10.2025, Sputnik International
"The crew of the Russian aerospace forces struck the target with aircraft weapons. As a result of the strike, the bridge over the river used for the needs of Ukrainian militants was disabled, which was confirmed by real-time objective monitoring," the report says. The Russian command destroyed the bridge over the Volchya River "in order to ensure the successful actions of units of Russian troops in the area of the village of Pokrovsk in Dnepropetrovsk region."
Russian Forces Destroy Bridge Supplying Ukrainian Troops Near Pokrovsk

11:48 GMT 31.10.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian aerospace forces destroyed a bridge over the Vovchya River, along which the Ukrainian armed forces transported ammunition and equipment to Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The crew of the Russian aerospace forces struck the target with aircraft weapons. As a result of the strike, the bridge over the river used for the needs of Ukrainian militants was disabled, which was confirmed by real-time objective monitoring," the report says.
The Russian command destroyed the bridge over the Volchya River "in order to ensure the successful actions of units of Russian troops in the area of the village of Pokrovsk in Dnepropetrovsk region."
