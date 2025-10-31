https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/russias-belousov-pins-strengthening-of-army-regional-stability-as-cis-priorities-1123045114.html

Russia's Belousov Pins Strengthening of Army, Regional Stability as CIS Priorities

Strengthening national armed forces and maintaining regional stability are the top priorities for the defense ministries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday.

The meeting outlined prospects for further cooperation, and addressed a litany of issues aimed at advancing joint military systems, including communications and the unified air defense system. The ministers shared experience on reinforcing national military and were briefed on current development of Kazakh armed forces, as well as the monitoring and assessment of radiological, chemical, and biological incidents by the Belarusian military, he added. Additionally, the ministers have agreed on arranging military-relevant sports competitions, improving metrological capacity, cooperating in state radar identification and in personnel and financial matters, Belousov added, saying that the meeting confirmed that military cooperation within the CIS "have stable prospects for development in various fields."

