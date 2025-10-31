https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/russias-fsb-arrests-ukrainian-agent-for-plotting-railway-bridge-bombing-in-stavropol-1123042273.html

Russia's FSB Arrests Ukrainian Agent for Plotting Railway Bridge Bombing in Stavropol

Russia's FSB Arrests Ukrainian Agent for Plotting Railway Bridge Bombing in Stavropol

The individual, supporting Ukraine, decided to join a terrorist organization to participate in sabotage activities and planned to travel to the country to take part in fighting against the Russian Armed Forces.

"The Federal Security Service of Russia has foiled the sabotage and terrorist activities of a Ukrainian intelligence agent, a Russian citizen born in 1980, in the Stavropol Territory. The Investigative Department of the FSB in the region has opened a criminal case against him under part 1 of article 30 and paragraph 'a' of part 2 of article 205 (preparation for a terrorist act) of the Russian Criminal Code, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison," the FSB said in a statement.He transmitted his personal data to a curator of this organization and completed a reconnaissance task related to a strategic infrastructure facility in the town of Pechora, Russia.The resident of Russia's Georgiyevsk proactively contacted a representative of a Ukrainian terrorist organization controlled by enemy intelligence via the Telegram messenger and, following their instructions, conducted photo and video surveillance of the city's railway bridge with the intent to subsequently blow it up.In October, the man purchased components to make an improvised explosive device and stored them in a cache."About six months ago I offered my help in intelligence gathering on an internet forum. At their instructions [Ukrainian special services], I bought components for an improvised explosive device and planned to carry out a terrorist attack on the railway bridge in the city of Georgiyevsk," he confessed.He was detained while approaching the planned attack site for reconnaissance and then arrested, the FSB said, adding that he may also face charges of treason.

