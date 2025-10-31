International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/russias-fsb-arrests-ukrainian-agent-for-plotting-railway-bridge-bombing-in-stavropol-1123042273.html
Russia's FSB Arrests Ukrainian Agent for Plotting Railway Bridge Bombing in Stavropol
Russia's FSB Arrests Ukrainian Agent for Plotting Railway Bridge Bombing in Stavropol
Sputnik International
The individual, supporting Ukraine, decided to join a terrorist organization to participate in sabotage activities and planned to travel to the country to take part in fighting against the Russian Armed Forces.
2025-10-31T09:17+0000
2025-10-31T09:17+0000
russia
russia
ukraine
russian armed forces
stavropol
russian federal security service (fsb)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113174802_0:35:3072:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_159345c36efc746f2e9c55534510705f.jpg
"The Federal Security Service of Russia has foiled the sabotage and terrorist activities of a Ukrainian intelligence agent, a Russian citizen born in 1980, in the Stavropol Territory. The Investigative Department of the FSB in the region has opened a criminal case against him under part 1 of article 30 and paragraph 'a' of part 2 of article 205 (preparation for a terrorist act) of the Russian Criminal Code, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison," the FSB said in a statement.He transmitted his personal data to a curator of this organization and completed a reconnaissance task related to a strategic infrastructure facility in the town of Pechora, Russia.The resident of Russia's Georgiyevsk proactively contacted a representative of a Ukrainian terrorist organization controlled by enemy intelligence via the Telegram messenger and, following their instructions, conducted photo and video surveillance of the city's railway bridge with the intent to subsequently blow it up.In October, the man purchased components to make an improvised explosive device and stored them in a cache."About six months ago I offered my help in intelligence gathering on an internet forum. At their instructions [Ukrainian special services], I bought components for an improvised explosive device and planned to carry out a terrorist attack on the railway bridge in the city of Georgiyevsk," he confessed.He was detained while approaching the planned attack site for reconnaissance and then arrested, the FSB said, adding that he may also face charges of treason.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/russias-fsb-says-detained-crimea-resident-for-sharing-sensitive-data-with-ukrainian-intel-1122905714.html
russia
ukraine
stavropol
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113174802_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ba8b4aaa7732f7781c5e0de6d62d7f6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, fsb, ukraine
russia, fsb, ukraine

Russia's FSB Arrests Ukrainian Agent for Plotting Railway Bridge Bombing in Stavropol

09:17 GMT 31.10.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitry MakeevFSB Special Forces in Action
FSB Special Forces in Action - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian agent planning to blow up a transport infrastructure facility in Stavropol has been detained, and a case on preparation of a terrorist attack has been opened, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia has foiled the sabotage and terrorist activities of a Ukrainian intelligence agent, a Russian citizen born in 1980, in the Stavropol Territory. The Investigative Department of the FSB in the region has opened a criminal case against him under part 1 of article 30 and paragraph 'a' of part 2 of article 205 (preparation for a terrorist act) of the Russian Criminal Code, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison," the FSB said in a statement.He transmitted his personal data to a curator of this organization and completed a reconnaissance task related to a strategic infrastructure facility in the town of Pechora, Russia.
The resident of Russia's Georgiyevsk proactively contacted a representative of a Ukrainian terrorist organization controlled by enemy intelligence via the Telegram messenger and, following their instructions, conducted photo and video surveillance of the city's railway bridge with the intent to subsequently blow it up.
FSB - Russian Security Service - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2025
Russia
Russia's FSB Detains Crimea Resident for Sharing Sensitive Data With Ukrainian Intel
3 October, 09:19 GMT
In October, the man purchased components to make an improvised explosive device and stored them in a cache.
"About six months ago I offered my help in intelligence gathering on an internet forum. At their instructions [Ukrainian special services], I bought components for an improvised explosive device and planned to carry out a terrorist attack on the railway bridge in the city of Georgiyevsk," he confessed.
He was detained while approaching the planned attack site for reconnaissance and then arrested, the FSB said, adding that he may also face charges of treason.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала