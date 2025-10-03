https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/russias-fsb-says-detained-crimea-resident-for-sharing-sensitive-data-with-ukrainian-intel-1122905714.html

Russia's FSB Says Detained Crimea Resident for Sharing Sensitive Data With Ukrainian Intel

Russia's FSB Says Detained Crimea Resident for Sharing Sensitive Data With Ukrainian Intel

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had detained a resident of Crimea who provided Ukrainian military intelligence with information about the positions of two S-300 air defense systems on the peninsula.

"The Federal Security Service of Russia has detained a Russian citizen, born in 1972, in the Republic of Crimea. He was recruited by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to collect intelligence information regarding military installations on the peninsula and to prepare sabotage and terrorist acts," the FSB said in a statement. On instructions from Kiev, the detainee removed components of an improvised explosive device from a cache and sent photos and videos of the positions of two S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in Crimea, along with their coordinates, to the Ukrainian special services via WhatsApp, the statement read.

