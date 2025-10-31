https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/trump-denies-plans-for-military-action-in-venezuela-1123045864.html

Trump Denies Plans for Military Action in Venezuela

Trump Denies Plans for Military Action in Venezuela

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was not considering strikes within the Venezuelan territory, Reuters reported.

2025-10-31T17:25+0000

2025-10-31T17:25+0000

2025-10-31T17:25+0000

americas

latin america

us

donald trump

venezuela

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111132302_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e80d4f3e24fc60ed3b80058d73746fd5.jpg

Earlier in the month, Trump said that the United States does not rule out strikes inside Venezuela as part of efforts to fight the trafficking of narcotics now that the waters off Venezuela's coast are under control. "No," Trump said when asked if such development was on the table.Meanwhile, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said said United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres believes that US attacks in the Caribbean contradict international law."He does," the spokesman said when asked if Guterres agrees with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk's statement that US strikes on ships in the Caribbean Gulf violate international humanitarian law.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/venezuela-warns-us-we-have-5000-russian-missiles-1123002538.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, united states, venezuela, airstrikes, military action, narcotics trafficking, reuters, white house, trump administration, u.s. foreign policy, latin america, caribbean operations, venezuela news, trump statement