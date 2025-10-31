International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/trump-denies-plans-for-military-action-in-venezuela-1123045864.html
Trump Denies Plans for Military Action in Venezuela
Trump Denies Plans for Military Action in Venezuela
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was not considering strikes within the Venezuelan territory, Reuters reported.
2025-10-31T17:25+0000
2025-10-31T17:25+0000
americas
latin america
us
donald trump
venezuela
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111132302_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e80d4f3e24fc60ed3b80058d73746fd5.jpg
Earlier in the month, Trump said that the United States does not rule out strikes inside Venezuela as part of efforts to fight the trafficking of narcotics now that the waters off Venezuela's coast are under control. "No," Trump said when asked if such development was on the table.Meanwhile, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said said United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres believes that US attacks in the Caribbean contradict international law."He does," the spokesman said when asked if Guterres agrees with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk's statement that US strikes on ships in the Caribbean Gulf violate international humanitarian law.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/venezuela-warns-us-we-have-5000-russian-missiles-1123002538.html
americas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111132302_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3637355eaf6d1b6d80f78a192b5d89f6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, united states, venezuela, airstrikes, military action, narcotics trafficking, reuters, white house, trump administration, u.s. foreign policy, latin america, caribbean operations, venezuela news, trump statement
donald trump, united states, venezuela, airstrikes, military action, narcotics trafficking, reuters, white house, trump administration, u.s. foreign policy, latin america, caribbean operations, venezuela news, trump statement

Trump Denies Plans for Military Action in Venezuela

17:25 GMT 31.10.2025
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikFormer President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2025
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was not considering strikes within the Venezuelan territory, Reuters reported.
Earlier in the month, Trump said that the United States does not rule out strikes inside Venezuela as part of efforts to fight the trafficking of narcotics now that the waters off Venezuela's coast are under control.
"No," Trump said when asked if such development was on the table.
maduro at the XVI BRICS Summit the Outreach / BRICS Plus Format - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2025
Americas
Venezuela Warns US: We Have 5,000 Russian Missiles
23 October, 03:59 GMT
Meanwhile, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said said United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres believes that US attacks in the Caribbean contradict international law.
"He does," the spokesman said when asked if Guterres agrees with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk's statement that US strikes on ships in the Caribbean Gulf violate international humanitarian law.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала