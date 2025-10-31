https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/trump-denies-plans-for-military-action-in-venezuela-1123045864.html
Trump Denies Plans for Military Action in Venezuela
Earlier in the month, Trump said that the United States does not rule out strikes inside Venezuela as part of efforts to fight the trafficking of narcotics now that the waters off Venezuela's coast are under control. "No," Trump said when asked if such development was on the table.Meanwhile, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said said United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres believes that US attacks in the Caribbean contradict international law."He does," the spokesman said when asked if Guterres agrees with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk's statement that US strikes on ships in the Caribbean Gulf violate international humanitarian law.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was not considering strikes within the Venezuelan territory, Reuters reported.
Earlier in the month, Trump said that the United States does not rule out strikes inside Venezuela as part of efforts to fight the trafficking of narcotics now that the waters off Venezuela's coast are under control.
"No," Trump said when asked if such development was on the table.
Meanwhile, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said said United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres believes that US attacks in the Caribbean contradict international law.
"He does," the spokesman said when asked if Guterres agrees with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk's statement that US strikes on ships in the Caribbean Gulf violate international humanitarian law.