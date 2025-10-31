https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/trump-says-us-denied-orbans-request-for-exemption-from-sanctions-on-russian-oil-firms-1123046505.html

Trump Says US Denied Orban’s Request for Exemption from Sanctions on Russian Oil Firms

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has asked for the country to be exempt from US sanctions on Russian oil companies, but Washington has not granted the request, US President Donald Trump said on Friday.

"He has asked for an exception. We have not granted one, but he has asked ... He is a friend of mine. He has asked for an exemption," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. On Thursday, head of Orban's office Gergely Gulyas said that Budapest seeks to secure exemptions from US sanctions against Russian energy companies in order to continue purchasing oil and gas from Russia. He added that Budapest is interested in the US continuing to adhere to it's previously stated position that Hungary is in a special situation because it is landlocked and its own oil is not enough to supply the country. Last week, the US unveiled a new package of sanctions against Russia, which included measures against oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil and dozens of their subsidiaries. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that these sanctions would not cause problems for Russia, as the country had developed a strong "immunity" to such restrictions. At the same time, these actions send a counterproductive signal, including in terms of the Ukraine settlement, the spokeswoman added.

