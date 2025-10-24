International
New Oil Sanctions on Russia: US Still Thinks It's in Its 90s-Era Unipolar Moment - It's Not
New Oil Sanctions on Russia: US Still Thinks It's in Its 90s-Era Unipolar Moment - It's Not
Oil prices jumped 5% Thursday after the US slapped sanctions on Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil. President Putin stressed price hikes would inevitably hit the US, and urged President Trump's advisors to "think about whose interests they're actually serving." Sputnik asked a leading independent geopolitics analyst to break things down.
“If you restrict the supply of critical thinks such as energy and fuel into the US, the price is going to go up. It’s basic economics,” veteran political analyst Dr. Greg Simons told Sputnik, commenting on the situation on oil global energy markets amid the new US sanctions.The US’s “obsession” with “economic warfare” and the idea that Russia could be strong-armed into submission are delusional and don’t match up with reality, Simons said.When it comes to trade and economic warfare, “the US needs Russia far more than Russia needs the US,” and if push comes to shove, Washington could be left without “critical supplies” it needs to keep its economy going, Simons stressed.
New Oil Sanctions on Russia: US Still Thinks It's in Its 90s-Era Unipolar Moment - It's Not

Oil prices jumped 5% Thursday after the US slapped sanctions on Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil. President Putin stressed price hikes would inevitably hit the US, and urged President Trump's advisors to "think about whose interests they're actually serving." Sputnik asked a leading independent geopolitics analyst to break things down.
“If you restrict the supply of critical thinks such as energy and fuel into the US, the price is going to go up. It’s basic economics,” veteran political analyst Dr. Greg Simons told Sputnik, commenting on the situation on oil global energy markets amid the new US sanctions.
The US’s “obsession” with “economic warfare” and the idea that Russia could be strong-armed into submission are delusional and don’t match up with reality, Simons said.
“You have a certain sense of ideologically-driven policy and this messianism inside that, but absolute and utter ignorance concerning the predictable results and effects,” the Daffodil University journalism professor emphasized.
“The US still seems to think and believe that they are this unchallenged, absolute hegemon that emerged in 1991 with the collapse of the Soviet Union,” Simons noted. “This is no longer the case,” with the US in “serious trouble,” but unable to temper its ambitions based on its actual material capabilities.
When it comes to trade and economic warfare, “the US needs Russia far more than Russia needs the US,” and if push comes to shove, Washington could be left without “critical supplies” it needs to keep its economy going, Simons stressed.
