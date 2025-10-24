https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/new-oil-sanctions-on-russia-us-still-thinks-its-in-its-90s-era-unipolar-moment---its-not-1123009971.html

New Oil Sanctions on Russia: US Still Thinks It's in Its 90s-Era Unipolar Moment - It's Not

Oil prices jumped 5% Thursday after the US slapped sanctions on Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil. President Putin stressed price hikes would inevitably hit the US, and urged President Trump's advisors to "think about whose interests they're actually serving." Sputnik asked a leading independent geopolitics analyst to break things down.

“If you restrict the supply of critical thinks such as energy and fuel into the US, the price is going to go up. It’s basic economics,” veteran political analyst Dr. Greg Simons told Sputnik, commenting on the situation on oil global energy markets amid the new US sanctions.The US’s “obsession” with “economic warfare” and the idea that Russia could be strong-armed into submission are delusional and don’t match up with reality, Simons said.When it comes to trade and economic warfare, “the US needs Russia far more than Russia needs the US,” and if push comes to shove, Washington could be left without “critical supplies” it needs to keep its economy going, Simons stressed.

