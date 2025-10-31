International
Trump Urges Republicans to End Senate Democrats' Filibuster Tactic
Trump Urges Republicans to End Senate Democrats' Filibuster Tactic
US President Donald Trump has called on the congressional Republicans to scrap the Democrats’ filibuster tactic so that the Senate can adopt the government funding bill to end the shutdown.
"It is now time for the Republicans to play their 'TRUMP CARD,' and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!" Trump wrote on Truth Social late on Thursday. Filibuster is a legislative tactic to delay voting on a bill. Senate Democrats have been using it to repeatedly reject the funding bill, which requires a supermajority of at least 60 votes in the 100-seat chamber to be adopted. Republicans currently hold 53 seats, while Democrats have 47. The "nuclear option" allows Senate rules to be changed by a simple majority vote to pass a bill. The new US fiscal year began on October 1, but Congress failed to approve a budget, leaving the government unable to function. A government shutdown in the US involves the cessation of operations by some government agencies funded directly by Congress due to the lack of a budget for the next fiscal year, a situation that is not uncommon.
donald trump, us senate, filibuster, nuclear option, government shutdown, funding bill, republicans, democrats, congress, truth social, us politics, senate rules, budget crisis, us government funding, trump news
donald trump, us senate, filibuster, nuclear option, government shutdown, funding bill, republicans, democrats, congress, truth social, us politics, senate rules, budget crisis, us government funding, trump news

Trump Urges Republicans to End Senate Democrats' Filibuster Tactic

11:59 GMT 31.10.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has called on the congressional Republicans to scrap the Democrats’ filibuster tactic so that the Senate can adopt the government funding bill to end the shutdown.
"It is now time for the Republicans to play their 'TRUMP CARD,' and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!" Trump wrote on Truth Social late on Thursday.
Filibuster is a legislative tactic to delay voting on a bill. Senate Democrats have been using it to repeatedly reject the funding bill, which requires a supermajority of at least 60 votes in the 100-seat chamber to be adopted. Republicans currently hold 53 seats, while Democrats have 47.
The "nuclear option" allows Senate rules to be changed by a simple majority vote to pass a bill.
The new US fiscal year began on October 1, but Congress failed to approve a budget, leaving the government unable to function. A government shutdown in the US involves the cessation of operations by some government agencies funded directly by Congress due to the lack of a budget for the next fiscal year, a situation that is not uncommon.
