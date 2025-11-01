https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/chinas-vice-premier-to-visit-uruguay-and-brazil-ahead-of-cop30-1123046856.html

China’s Vice Premier to Visit Uruguay and Brazil Ahead of COP30

Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang will pay visits to Uruguay and Brazil from November 3-6, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.

"At the invitation of the governments of Uruguay and Brazil, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang will visit Uruguay and Brazil from November 3 to 5," Guo told a briefing. On November 6, Ding will take part in the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in the Brazilian city of Belem. Beijing wishes the Belem summit great success and hopes that it will leave a mark in history and become an important milestone in the struggle against global climate change, Guo added. "China looks forward to working with Brazil through this visit to further dovetail development strategies and make greater contribution to defending multilateralism and international fairness and justice," Guo said. Beijing sees Ding's visit to Uruguay as an opportunity to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership with this country, Gua said.

