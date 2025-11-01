International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/chinas-vice-premier-to-visit-uruguay-and-brazil-ahead-of-cop30-1123046856.html
China’s Vice Premier to Visit Uruguay and Brazil Ahead of COP30
China’s Vice Premier to Visit Uruguay and Brazil Ahead of COP30
Sputnik International
Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang will pay visits to Uruguay and Brazil from November 3-6, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.
2025-11-01T03:47+0000
2025-11-01T03:47+0000
world
uruguay
brazil
china
chinese foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/14/1110488657_0:164:3040:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_d3164fa3e3d485d5b827accc9b54ce40.jpg
"At the invitation of the governments of Uruguay and Brazil, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang will visit Uruguay and Brazil from November 3 to 5," Guo told a briefing. On November 6, Ding will take part in the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in the Brazilian city of Belem. Beijing wishes the Belem summit great success and hopes that it will leave a mark in history and become an important milestone in the struggle against global climate change, Guo added. "China looks forward to working with Brazil through this visit to further dovetail development strategies and make greater contribution to defending multilateralism and international fairness and justice," Guo said. Beijing sees Ding's visit to Uruguay as an opportunity to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership with this country, Gua said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/china-africa-forum-africa-is-not-alone-anymore-1120143381.html
uruguay
brazil
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/14/1110488657_162:0:2878:2037_1920x0_80_0_0_f9a1a54c30f4874cc257c21717bf01c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ding xuexiang, china, uruguay, brazil, cop30, un climate change conference, belem, chinese foreign ministry, climate cooperation, multilateralism, international relations, latin america, beijing, strategic partnership, global climate change, diplomacy, foreign policy
ding xuexiang, china, uruguay, brazil, cop30, un climate change conference, belem, chinese foreign ministry, climate cooperation, multilateralism, international relations, latin america, beijing, strategic partnership, global climate change, diplomacy, foreign policy

China’s Vice Premier to Visit Uruguay and Brazil Ahead of COP30

03:47 GMT 01.11.2025
© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo / Go to the mediabankA view shows Chinese national flags in a street of an old neighbourhood as the city prepares for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing
A view shows Chinese national flags in a street of an old neighbourhood as the city prepares for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2025
© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang will pay visits to Uruguay and Brazil from November 3-6, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.
"At the invitation of the governments of Uruguay and Brazil, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang will visit Uruguay and Brazil from November 3 to 5," Guo told a briefing.
On November 6, Ding will take part in the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in the Brazilian city of Belem. Beijing wishes the Belem summit great success and hopes that it will leave a mark in history and become an important milestone in the struggle against global climate change, Guo added.
People walk past the display board of China-Africa Forum outside a trade market complex in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2024
Analysis
China-Africa Forum: 'Africa is Not Alone Anymore'
14 September 2024, 05:44 GMT
"China looks forward to working with Brazil through this visit to further dovetail development strategies and make greater contribution to defending multilateralism and international fairness and justice," Guo said.
Beijing sees Ding's visit to Uruguay as an opportunity to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership with this country, Gua said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала