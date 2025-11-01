https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/japans-new-prime-minister-calls-first-meeting-with-chinas-xi-substantive-fruitful-1123046735.html

Japan's New Prime Minister Calls First Meeting With China's Xi 'Substantive, Fruitful'

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 32nd informal meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Friday, calling the meeting "substantive and fruitful."

"It was a very substantive and fruitful conversation. We reaffirmed the importance of strategic and mutually beneficial relations between Japan and China, as well as the need to build constructive and stable ties. For my part, I said that it was the existing differences and challenges that make us to conduct direct and frank dialogue," Takaichi told journalists following the meeting. At the beginning of the meeting, she reaffirmed that Japan and China were "important neighboring countries who bear vital responsibility for peace and prosperity in the region and the world community". Xi, in his opening remarks, said it was important to jointly maintain mutual understanding and bring China-Japan relations onto the right path, as well as to "preserve strategic and mutually beneficial ties and build constructive, stable relations as required by the the new era." On October 21, Takaichi became the new prime minister of Japan and the first woman in the country's history to hold the post. She is known for her conservative right-wing views. China is reported to adopt a watch and wait strategy toward the new Japanese leader. What is more, the congratulatory telegram on her election was sent not by Xi, but by Premier of the State Council Li Qiang.

