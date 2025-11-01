https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/maduro-blasts-us-over-trying-to-justify-war-for-venezuelas-oil-wealth-1123047528.html

Maduro Blasts US Over Trying to Justify War For Venezuela’s Oil Wealth

US actions against Venezuela aim to justify a war, with the ultimate goal of seizing country’s vast oil and gas reserves, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stated at the Greater Caribbean Parliamentary Meeting in Defense of Peace.

"The truth is that Venezuela is innocent, and everything being done against us is to justify a war, regime change, and to steal our immense oil wealth, which is the world’s largest oil reserve and fourth-largest gas reserve," he said.His comments followed a report which claimed the US was preparing to attack military sites in Venezuela.

