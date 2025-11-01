https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/us-will-not-achieve-settlement-in-ukraine-by-tomahawk-shipments---russian-foreign-ministry-1123050438.html

US Will Not Achieve Settlement in Ukraine by Tomahawk Shipments - Russian Foreign Ministry

Arms supplies to Ukraine will not help resolve the Ukraine conflict or fulfill the campaign promises of the current US administration, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"It is clear – this has been proven by both the current situation and previous years – that militarization and arms shipments, especially to a terrorist regime, will not bring any settlement to anyone. And they certainly will not fulfill the campaign promises made by the current administration," Zakharova told reporters.On Friday, the Pentagon reportedly authorized the White House to supply long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, with the final decision pending approval from US President Donald Trump.

2025

