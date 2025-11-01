International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/washingtons-latest-tomahawks-for-ukraine-threats-diversion-or-ploy-1123050045.html
Washington’s Latest ‘Tomahawks for Ukraine’ Threats: Diversion or Ploy?
Washington’s Latest ‘Tomahawks for Ukraine’ Threats: Diversion or Ploy?
Sputnik International
“To have a diversion means people must be paying attention, and Americans are over Ukraine’s conflict, much like they are getting over Israel and her wars,” US Air Force Lt. Col. (ret.) Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik, commenting on reports that the Pentagon has greenlit Tomahawks for Ukraine, and that the final decision rests with President Trump.
2025-11-01T15:43+0000
2025-11-01T15:43+0000
analysis
military & intelligence
us
karen kwiatkowski
donald trump
americans
ukraine
israel
pentagon
tomahawk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/07/1114789348_0:45:640:405_1920x0_80_0_0_825f6979b0eeeaeb5ca8e21fdae83952.jpg
The former Pentagon insider believes “negotiation leverage is more likely the rationale,” pointing out that the Department of Defense (War) has been cleared of enough senior military leaders who could try to shape or constrain the president’s decisions.Rather, okaying the Tomahawks’ transfer would benefit the military-industrial complex “by accelerating missile production,” and Washington could even attempt to incorporate the Tomahawk threat into negotiations on a new missile treaty with Moscow, Kwiatkowski says.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/no-decision-made-on-tomahawk-deliveris-to-ukraine---vance-1122990036.html
ukraine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/07/1114789348_22:0:619:448_1920x0_80_0_0_ea1a95c38c25cb495b6b3538f08cc722.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
has us sent tomahawks to ukraine, will us send tomahawks to ukraine
has us sent tomahawks to ukraine, will us send tomahawks to ukraine

Washington’s Latest ‘Tomahawks for Ukraine’ Threats: Diversion or Ploy?

15:43 GMT 01.11.2025
© Photo : General Dynamics, ConvairTomahawk cruise missile variants.
Tomahawk cruise missile variants. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2025
© Photo : General Dynamics, Convair
Subscribe
“To have a diversion means people must be paying attention, and Americans are over Ukraine’s conflict, much like they are getting over Israel and her wars,” US Air Force Lt. Col. (ret.) Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik, commenting on reports that the Pentagon has greenlit Tomahawks for Ukraine, and that the final decision rests with President Trump.
The former Pentagon insider believes “negotiation leverage is more likely the rationale,” pointing out that the Department of Defense (War) has been cleared of enough senior military leaders who could try to shape or constrain the president’s decisions.
Rather, okaying the Tomahawks’ transfer would benefit the military-industrial complex “by accelerating missile production,” and Washington could even attempt to incorporate the Tomahawk threat into negotiations on a new missile treaty with Moscow, Kwiatkowski says.
“Trump likes to trade and bargain, and game the system – unfortunately he is surrounded by neocons and warmongers, much as in his previous term, and they do tend to try to mislead Trump as to both US capabilities and foreign policy priorities for their own political and financial ends,” she summed up.
Vice President JD Vance listens as President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2025
World
No Decision Made on Tomahawk Deliveries to Ukraine - Vance
20 October, 05:01 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала