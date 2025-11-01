International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/west-has-no-doubt-about-reality-of-burevestnik-fears-new-tests---zakharova-1123050306.html
West Has No Doubt About Reality of Burevestnik, Fears New Tests - Zakharova
West Has No Doubt About Reality of Burevestnik, Fears New Tests - Zakharova
Sputnik International
The reality of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile is beyond doubt in the West, which is concerned about what other weapons Russia might demonstrate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
2025-11-01T15:39+0000
2025-11-01T15:39+0000
world
maria zakharova
valery gerasimov
russia
burevestnik
missile
west
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119094748_0:148:3117:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_1c91300ae6593325877a2ee45f931521.jpg
"They [representatives of other Western countries] believed [in the reality of Burevestnik]. We are now hearing feedback. They are not silent. They are experiencing a mild degree of joy, transitioning into delight. They are very afraid that we will continue to show them more, so let's prolong the pleasure," Zakharova said at the Discover the Atom scientific and tourism forum.On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Burevestnik missile had cleared the final test, calling it a unique weapon. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said it flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/burevestnik-tests-aim-to-strengthen-russias-strategic-deterrence---mfa-1123041088.html
russia
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119094748_194:0:2925:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e86b109b21b08313ae0b7bec430c9557.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's zakharova, burevestnik, new tests, russian foreign ministry
russia's zakharova, burevestnik, new tests, russian foreign ministry

West Has No Doubt About Reality of Burevestnik, Fears New Tests - Zakharova

15:39 GMT 01.11.2025
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the mediabankЗдание Министерства иностранных дел РФ и Водовзводная башня Московского Кремля
Здание Министерства иностранных дел РФ и Водовзводная башня Московского Кремля - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2025
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The reality of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile is beyond doubt in the West, which is concerned about what other weapons Russia might demonstrate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
"They [representatives of other Western countries] believed [in the reality of Burevestnik]. We are now hearing feedback. They are not silent. They are experiencing a mild degree of joy, transitioning into delight. They are very afraid that we will continue to show them more, so let's prolong the pleasure," Zakharova said at the Discover the Atom scientific and tourism forum.
On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Burevestnik missile had cleared the final test, calling it a unique weapon.
Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said it flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight.
Testing the Burevestnik nuclear cruise missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2025
Russia
Burevestnik Tests Aim to Strengthen Russia’s Strategic Deterrence - MFA
30 October, 18:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала