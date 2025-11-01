https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/west-has-no-doubt-about-reality-of-burevestnik-fears-new-tests---zakharova-1123050306.html

West Has No Doubt About Reality of Burevestnik, Fears New Tests - Zakharova

The reality of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile is beyond doubt in the West, which is concerned about what other weapons Russia might demonstrate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"They [representatives of other Western countries] believed [in the reality of Burevestnik]. We are now hearing feedback. They are not silent. They are experiencing a mild degree of joy, transitioning into delight. They are very afraid that we will continue to show them more, so let's prolong the pleasure," Zakharova said at the Discover the Atom scientific and tourism forum.On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Burevestnik missile had cleared the final test, calling it a unique weapon. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said it flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight.

