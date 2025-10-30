https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/burevestnik-tests-aim-to-strengthen-russias-strategic-deterrence---mfa-1123041088.html
Burevestnik Tests Aim to Strengthen Russia's Strategic Deterrence - MFA
Russia's nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile tests are aimed at ensuring the effectiveness and reliability of national strategic deterrent forces and assets, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"The signal in such cases is usually the same. Russia is systematically taking steps to maintain the effectiveness and reliability of its national strategic deterrent forces and assets," Zakharova told a briefing, commenting on the Burevestnik tests. Russia is forced to develop systems like Burevestnik, the spokeswoman added.On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Burevestnik technologies could be applied in the national economy, including Arctic energy provision and the Russian lunar program.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile tests are aimed at ensuring the effectiveness and reliability of national strategic deterrent forces and assets, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"The signal in such cases is usually the same. Russia is systematically taking steps to maintain the effectiveness and reliability of its national strategic deterrent forces and assets," Zakharova told a briefing, commenting on the Burevestnik tests.
Russia is forced to develop systems like Burevestnik
, the spokeswoman added.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Burevestnik technologies could be applied in the national economy, including Arctic energy provision and the Russian lunar program.