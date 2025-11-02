https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/eu-will-not-dare-to-seize-russian-assets-being-sure-about-proper-response---serbias-vulin-1123052318.html

EU Will Not Dare to Seize Russian Assets Being Sure About Proper Response - Serbia's Vulin

02.11.2025

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed in September to allocate a new loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets. According to von der Leyen, Ukraine will only repay the loan if Russia pays "reparations." However, there is no consensus on this loan in the European Union. In October, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the EU's ideas about Russia paying reparations to the Ukrainian side were detached from reality, and Brussels had long been engaged in stealing Russian assets. She also stated that Moscow would give a guaranteed and very painful response in the event of the confiscation of its frozen assets.After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the EU and the G7 countries froze almost half of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, amounting to approximately 300 billion euros. Of these, more than 200 billion euros are located in the EU, mainly in the accounts of the Belgium's Euroclear, one of the world's largest settlement and clearing systems. The European Commission reported that the EU had transferred 14 billion euros to Ukraine from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets between January and September 2025.In response to the asset freeze, Russia introduced its own restrictions: the assets of foreign investors from unfriendly countries and the income from them are accumulated in special "C" type accounts. They can only be withdrawn by a decision of a special government commission.The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly called the freezing of Russian assets in Europe theft, noting that the EU is targeting not only the funds of private individuals, but also the state assets of Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow would respond to the confiscation of frozen Russian assets by the West. According to Lavrov, Russia also has the opportunity not to return the funds that Western countries held in Russia.

