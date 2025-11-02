https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/grand-egyptian-museum-to-become-hub-for-exhibition-exchanges---russian-culture-minister-1123054575.html
The Grand Egyptian Museum in the city of Giza near Cairo will become a platform for numerous scientific research projects, exhibition exchanges and different cultural initiatives, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova told Sputnik.
The official opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum took place on Saturday. The museum's uniqueness lies not only in its scale, but also in its active use of advanced technologies to create multimedia exhibits and educational programs, the minister added. "This project is one of the largest in the field of archaeology and museum affairs today," Lyubimova said. The minister said that museum specialists from Russia and Egypt actively exchange professional experience. Specifically, Lyubimova said that Egyptian specialists regularly participate in the Intermuseum international festival held in Moscow. Russia and Egypt also plan to hold exchange Days of Culture, she said. The Grand Egyptian Museum, construction of which began in 2005, will house the world's largest collection of ancient Egyptian artifacts. The country's authorities have called this grandiose structure "Egypt's gift to the world." Issa Zidan, the director general of the museum's restoration and transfer center, told Sputnik more than 57,000 artifacts from across Egypt are already housed at the Grand Egyptian Museum, including 5,000 items from Pharaoh Tutankhamun's gold collection. Earlier in the week, Zahi Hawass, a renowned Egyptian archaeologist and former minister of tourism and antiquities, told Sputnik that the $2 billion spent on the Grand Egyptian Museum would be recouped in two years through increased tourism, reaffirming the country's status as a premier travel destination.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Grand Egyptian Museum in the city of Giza near Cairo will become a platform for numerous scientific research projects, exhibition exchanges and different cultural initiatives, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova told Sputnik.
The official opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum took place on Saturday.
"Combining the rich heritage of Ancient Egypt with innovative technologies, it will become a platform for numerous scientific research projects, exhibition exchanges and various cultural initiatives," Lyubimova, who attended the museum's opening ceremony, said.
The museum's uniqueness lies not only in its scale, but also in its active use of advanced technologies to create multimedia exhibits and educational programs, the minister added.
"This project is one of the largest in the field of archaeology and museum affairs today," Lyubimova said.
The minister said that museum specialists from Russia and Egypt actively exchange professional experience. Specifically, Lyubimova said that Egyptian specialists regularly participate in the Intermuseum international festival held in Moscow.
Russia and Egypt also plan to hold exchange Days of Culture, she said.
"Our plans include holding exchange Days of Culture and expanding our cooperation in the field of creative education," the minister said.
The Grand Egyptian Museum, construction of which began in 2005, will house the world's largest collection of ancient Egyptian artifacts. The country's authorities have called this grandiose structure "Egypt's gift to the world."
Issa Zidan, the director general of the museum's restoration and transfer center
, told Sputnik more than 57,000 artifacts from across Egypt are already housed at the Grand Egyptian Museum, including 5,000 items from Pharaoh Tutankhamun's gold collection.
Earlier in the week, Zahi Hawass, a renowned Egyptian archaeologist and former minister of tourism and antiquities, told Sputnik that the $2 billion spent on the Grand Egyptian Museum would be recouped in two years through increased tourism, reaffirming the country's status as a premier travel destination.