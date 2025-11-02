https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/grand-egyptian-museum-to-become-hub-for-exhibition-exchanges---russian-culture-minister-1123054575.html

Grand Egyptian Museum to Become Hub for Exhibition Exchanges - Russian Culture Minister

Grand Egyptian Museum to Become Hub for Exhibition Exchanges - Russian Culture Minister

Sputnik International

The Grand Egyptian Museum in the city of Giza near Cairo will become a platform for numerous scientific research projects, exhibition exchanges and different cultural initiatives, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova told Sputnik.

2025-11-02T16:20+0000

2025-11-02T16:20+0000

2025-11-02T16:20+0000

world

egypt

russia

giza

russian culture

culture

cultural exchanges

museum

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107616/73/1076167375_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7964b3bec9417044d8ba40a046244a94.jpg

The official opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum took place on Saturday. The museum's uniqueness lies not only in its scale, but also in its active use of advanced technologies to create multimedia exhibits and educational programs, the minister added. "This project is one of the largest in the field of archaeology and museum affairs today," Lyubimova said. The minister said that museum specialists from Russia and Egypt actively exchange professional experience. Specifically, Lyubimova said that Egyptian specialists regularly participate in the Intermuseum international festival held in Moscow. Russia and Egypt also plan to hold exchange Days of Culture, she said. The Grand Egyptian Museum, construction of which began in 2005, will house the world's largest collection of ancient Egyptian artifacts. The country's authorities have called this grandiose structure "Egypt's gift to the world." Issa Zidan, the director general of the museum's restoration and transfer center, told Sputnik more than 57,000 artifacts from across Egypt are already housed at the Grand Egyptian Museum, including 5,000 items from Pharaoh Tutankhamun's gold collection. Earlier in the week, Zahi Hawass, a renowned Egyptian archaeologist and former minister of tourism and antiquities, told Sputnik that the $2 billion spent on the Grand Egyptian Museum would be recouped in two years through increased tourism, reaffirming the country's status as a premier travel destination.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250217/russia-to-expand-cultural-centers-abroad-with-new-government-partnership-1121575083.html

egypt

russia

giza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

grand egyptian museum, exhibition exchanges, russian culture minister