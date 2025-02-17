https://sputnikglobe.com/20250217/russia-to-expand-cultural-centers-abroad-with-new-government-partnership-1121575083.html

Russia to Expand Cultural Centers Abroad With New Government Partnership

Presidential advisor Anton Kobyakov and head of Russia's federal body to coordinate its citizens abroad, Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov met in Moscow to discuss the development of Russian Houses — cultural centers supporting Russian expatriates worldwide.

"Russian Houses are places that remind our citizens of their homeland, providing them with up-to-date information on events in Russia. Presenting key business platforms in Russia, their development, and outcomes, will allow our compatriots and those interested in Russian affairs to stay informed. Supporting humanitarian and cultural values is crucial for all Russian citizens today. In this regard, the role of Russian Houses becomes especially significant," Kobyakov said.The state-run event organizers Roscongress Foundation and Rossotrudnichestvo agreed to work together to expand the programs and content at these centers, including educational initiatives and key Russian business events like the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and Russian Energy Week.Primakov highlighted the 100th anniversary of people’s diplomacy, with a Cooperation Forum set to take place in Moscow this fall. He emphasized the role of Russian Houses in preserving Russian culture and language while promoting Russia’s image abroad.The new collaboration format with Rossotrudnichestvo will allow Roscongress to count on organizational and informational support for its events and initiatives both in Russia and abroad.

