No Guarantees Ukraine Will Stop Shelling Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Power Lines – Russian Envoy

There are no guarantees that Ukraine will not resume shelling the power lines of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.

2025-11-02

"One would like to hope that power transmission lines will not become the object of new shelling in the future, although there are no guarantees on this. There are currently no talks on the matter of ensuring the power supply to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," Ulyanov said. He recalled that in October, the Dneprovskaya off-site power line providing the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant with energy supply, was restored, and called it a "significant achievement," adding that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Secretariat contributed to this. On September 23, the plant experienced a power outage due to fire from the Ukrainian armed forces, which resulted in the shutdown of the Dneprovskaya power transmission line. The plant lost external power supply for the 10th time since the beginning of the military conflict. On October 23, the IAEA said that the repairs of the damaged Dneprovskaya off-site power line had been completed, and the external power supply to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant had been restored.

